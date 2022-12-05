Read full article on original website
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Colorado recruit has his scholarship pulled by Deion Sanders | Now reopening his recruitment
Deion Sanders was not kidding when he said he would be changing things at Colorado. Edge rusher Carson Mott, a three-star recruit from Simi Valley, California, revealed on Tuesday that Sanders pulled his scholarship offer. Coach Prime talked to the CU players already and had a ruthless message telling the...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Liam Anderson, LB, Holy Cross
Honors/Captainship2-time 1st Team All- Patriot League (2022 & 2021), team captain. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 12 GS, 76 Tkl, 14.5 TFL, 3 Sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 4 QBH, 2 PD. 202113 GP, 12 GS, 80 Tkl, 15 TFL, 7.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 3...
Ryan Greenhagen, LB Fordham | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Ryan Greenhagen the standout linebacker from Fordham recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Blaine Hoover, DL, Tarleton State University
What should we know about Blaine Hoover the person?. I’m a big family person. I am the oldest of my siblings and my cousins as well. When I’m not in season I’m spending a lot of my time with my family and mentoring my younger brothers, helping them with their game. My brothers are heavily involved in sports and I know I am a big part of that so I enjoy spending time with my loved ones. I am a very reliable and goal driven person. I set out goals for myself all the time and work as hard as possible to achieve them. I enjoy challenges and always pushing myself beyond my limits because I believe anything can be achieved if your mind is set to it.
California High School football team could win the State Championship without completing one pass all year
The California High School football state championship could end up being Granada Hills Charter High School. They are 12-2 on the year and they are dominating the AAAA state playoffs for a Championship meeting with San Marin. The crazy thing is they have not completed a single pass all-season. Granada...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony (AJ) Johnson Jr, DB, University of Virginia
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Football was something I grew up watching and playing at a young age, was something that I gravitated towards, love the competition and physicality of it. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Plan...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Marques Deshields, RB, Rhode Island
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a top prospect because I have the ability to run, block & catch out of the backfield & could line up in the slot creating mismatches for the defense. I can also be very effective on special teams.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alex Cook, S, Washington
Honors/CaptainshipTeam Captain (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Alex Cook is an experienced 6th year senior who was chosen to be a captain of the 2022 Huskies’ defense. He has good height to him, average arm and hand measurements, and is a little light for his frame. Cook takes most snaps as the weak side free safety in 2 high sets or as the lone safety in single high sets. He occasionally lines up in the box in run support or to blitz. Cook is a solid tackler who shows good technique, intent to wrap up, and is not hesitant to initiate contact with the ball carrier. He quickly breaks on the ball and shows high level intelligence in play recognition and spatial awareness. He does well as the last line of defense and puts himself in positions to assist his teammates take down the ball carrier. He takes smart angles in pursuit and shows above-average ability to turn into these angles. Cook possesses below-average line speed, but shows sufficient recovery speed on tape. He does well in zone coverage concepts, but shows a weakness when playing man-to-man closer to the line of scrimmage. His below-average lateral change of direction provides opportunities for faster receivers to get open on crossing routes. Cook shows good visual and vocal communication to both his teammates and his coaching staff on the sideline. Overall, Cook provides good leadership to his team and projects to be a day 3 draft pick.
NFL Transactions for December 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out TE Austin Allen, TE Dominique Dafney, QB Carson Strong, and WR Calvin Jackson. Bills DE Von Miller underwent surgery for ACL surgery. Cowboys designated LT Tyron Smith to return from I/R. Denver Broncos. Broncos worked out WR Jaelon Acklin, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, QB Nathan Rourke, TE Kahale...
Podcast: Why Auburn football, Hugh Freeze has not hired any coordinators
Will Auburn football hire coordinators soon?
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten performer (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202213 GP, 33 Tackles (25 Solo), 1 TFL, I INT, 10 PBU, 1 FR (Incomplete Season) 202114 GP, 33 Tackles (26 Solo), 1 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU. 20204 GP. 20194 GP. Player Summary:. SR....
Cowboys star rusher Micah Parsons wants to know why the United States left a marine but swapped prisoners for Brittany Griner
Micah Parsons must have received the text like all of us this morning that the United States swapped prisoners with Russia. The problem is the United States left a prisoner behind. Not just any prisoner a Marine Paul Whelan who is closing in on his fourth year in Russian custody. That triggered Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, and he posted this tweet that is getting a lot of social media love.
Why Battle in the Bluff is more than just a showcase for Memphis-area athletes
Christian Alston is used to Bartlett basketball playing in showcases and playing tough teams early in the season. The Panthers (7-2) played Little Rock Central (Ark.) in the Memphis Hoopfest in November. It played Duncansville (Texas), one of the top teams in the nation, on Dec. 2. And it will play Memphis...
Hula Bowl announces AMAZING COACHING Line-Up | Over 500 years of Coaching Experience
The 2023 Hula Bowl has announced its coaching staff and there are over 500 years of coaching experience. Mike Smith will take on Brian Billick for the second year in a row. Smith and Billick have some amazing coaches on their staff this year, with Billick adding former Bills defensive coordinator Ted Cotrell, and Mike Smith adding David Culley the former Texans head coach as his tight ends coach. Check out the coaches and their bios below! This year the Hula Bowl added Special Teams Coach Gary Zauner as well!
