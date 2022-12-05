Baker Mayfield had one day of practice and roughly 48 hours to learn the Rams playbook. But it did not stop the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft from leading Los Angeles to a come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday night. Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and one touchdown. However, more than half of his completions (15) came in the fourth quarter as he led the Rams on a 98-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game, capped off with a 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson to secure the win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO