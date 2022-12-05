Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist
After helping Georgia capture the national championship in January, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett bet on himself and returned for another season in Athens. That gamble has paid off in a big way for the super senior and led to a tremendous honor on Monday. The Heisman Trophy Trust, which awards the Heisman Trophy each year to the nation’s top college football player, named Bennett one of four finalists for this year’s award. Bennett’s inclusion comes off a 13-game stretch in which the Georgia quarterback helped the Bulldogs go undefeated and clinch the top spot in the College Football Playoff.
Auburn LB Owen Pappoe declares for NFL draft
Auburn's leading tackler is off to the pros. Owen Pappoe has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced on social media Tuesday evening. The former 5-star recruit finishes his Auburn career with 256 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. After missing eight...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Liam Anderson, LB, Holy Cross
Honors/Captainship2-time 1st Team All- Patriot League (2022 & 2021), team captain. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP, 12 GS, 76 Tkl, 14.5 TFL, 3 Sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 4 QBH, 2 PD. 202113 GP, 12 GS, 80 Tkl, 15 TFL, 7.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 3...
Mississippi State WR Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State is reportedly down a wide receiver to the transfer portal.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Josh Hyer, DL, University of Calgary
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I think what makes me a top prospect this year at my position is my versatility, I can play on the edge, I can play inside and I also have the speed to play special teams where ever fit.
NFL Transactions for December 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out TE Austin Allen, TE Dominique Dafney, QB Carson Strong, and WR Calvin Jackson. Bills DE Von Miller underwent surgery for ACL surgery. Cowboys designated LT Tyron Smith to return from I/R. Denver Broncos. Broncos worked out WR Jaelon Acklin, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, QB Nathan Rourke, TE Kahale...
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane headed to the NFL Draft
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane indicated Tuesday via social media ("Thank You 12th man Gig'Em) that he will enter the 2023 National Football League draft. Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns in his final performance on Kyle Field, a 38-23 win over then fifth ranked LSU. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane's career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. For his play against the Tigers, Achane was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week. He earned all Southern Conference honors at both running back and all purpose back (he also returned a kickoff versus Appalachian State for a touchdown) today as voted on by the league's coaches.
Pittman’s Pocket: Top candidates for HBCU vacancies
There are 4 HBCU Programs looking for Coaches to re-fill the vacancies to hire Head Coaches and we wanted to break down a list of some of the top candidates. There has been a whirlwind of events in the HBCU football community with the departure of Coach Prime heading to Colorado. Jackson State and Ashley Robinson are on the hunt to fill Coach Prime position as head coach. Bethune is another program looking to make a big change, after a year of devastation with hurricanes hitting the campus twice last year. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and Delaware State are also our looking to upgrade their coaching vacancies. Hopefully, they can get coaches, who can build it up and turn it around. I believe these 6 coaches are definitely solid options to replace Coach Prime and others.
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Cowboys scared to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
Are the Dallas Cowboys already out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes? Well, they are not making it any easier for the star wide receiver. There are rumors swirling already that the favorites to sign OBJ are already concerned he will even be able to play this year. According to...
NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal
The Former USC quarterback turned Pittsburgh signal caller, Kedon Slovis, is on the move again, announcing his intention to transfer from Pitt. Slovis couldn't continue the magic of Kenny Pickett and lead Pitt back to the ACC championship in 2022. It should be noted he missed some time, and the team around him was not the same as the 2021 squad.
Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton enters transfer portal
Through two days, the Georgia Bulldogs had not had a single player enter the transfer portal. That changed Wednesday with a veteran defensive lineman putting his name in. Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton officially entered the portal on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Norton has been a reserve defensive lineman for the Bulldogs this fall. Norton will be a senior in 2023 with an additional year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s COVID rule.
Hula Bowl announces AMAZING COACHING Line-Up | Over 500 years of Coaching Experience
The 2023 Hula Bowl has announced its coaching staff and there are over 500 years of coaching experience. Mike Smith will take on Brian Billick for the second year in a row. Smith and Billick have some amazing coaches on their staff this year, with Billick adding former Bills defensive coordinator Ted Cotrell, and Mike Smith adding David Culley the former Texans head coach as his tight ends coach. Check out the coaches and their bios below! This year the Hula Bowl added Special Teams Coach Gary Zauner as well!
