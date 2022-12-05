ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State

By Alison Noll
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Digital Collegian

Wisconsin takes down Penn State women's volleyball in NCAA Tournament after comeback attempt falls short

Penn State’s march through Madison was cut short as Wisconsin handled the comeback effort. While playing in front of one of the toughest environments in the country, the blue and white struggled to get momentum at the net, despite strong back row play. The Nittany Lions’ season came to end in the third round of the NCAA Tournament 3-2.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Respect runs deep between Penn State men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo

Despite Penn State dropping its Big Ten opener to Michigan State 67-58, the respect between coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Tom Izzo runs deep. While Shrewsberry and Izzo are regarded as two of the most competitive coaches in the conference, there is a mutual appreciation for one another that transcends the action on the basketball floor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Preview | Penn State wrestling returns to Rec Hall to take on talented Oregon State squad

For the first time this season, Penn State will hit the “big stage,” as the squad’s match versus Oregon State will be televised on a major network — ESPNU. The Nittany Lions’ prior matchups have all been aired on the Big Ten Network or streamed on FloSports; however, Sunday’s showdown with the Beavers provides an opportunity for the top team in the nation to gain some more exposure for wrestling, which continues to grow year after year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former All-Ivy League kicker joins Penn State football as walk-on

Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout. Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's basketball struggles beyond the arc in loss to Michigan State

With new alternate uniforms, Penn State took on Michigan State in style in its first home game in nearly two weeks, but fell to the Spartans 67-58 to open Big Ten play. A Nittany Lion logo replaced the ‘Penn State’ lettering in the center of their jerseys, as the Nittany Lions snapped an undefeated streak in games played at the Bryce Jordan Center, falling to a 4-1 record at home and a 6-3 record overall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season

Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Report: Penn State football defensive lineman Davon Townley Jr. enters transfer portal

The transfer portal opened on Monday, and Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to a tweet. The redshirt freshman was a 4-star recruit from the class of 2021, but he hasn’t been able to see the field in his first two seasons. Townley didn’t play a snap in 2021 but has seen limited action in five games this season, recording two total tackles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

