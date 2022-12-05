Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey’s Liam Souliere’s ‘excellence’ has emerged at perfect time
No. 5 Penn State has tangibly improved in many areas this season en route to becoming one of the best teams in the country. There’s plenty of credit to be divvied out amid this strong campaign, and arguably no player has been more critical to the team’s success than junior goalie Liam Souliere.
Digital Collegian
Wisconsin takes down Penn State women's volleyball in NCAA Tournament after comeback attempt falls short
Penn State’s march through Madison was cut short as Wisconsin handled the comeback effort. While playing in front of one of the toughest environments in the country, the blue and white struggled to get momentum at the net, despite strong back row play. The Nittany Lions’ season came to end in the third round of the NCAA Tournament 3-2.
Digital Collegian
Respect runs deep between Penn State men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Despite Penn State dropping its Big Ten opener to Michigan State 67-58, the respect between coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Tom Izzo runs deep. While Shrewsberry and Izzo are regarded as two of the most competitive coaches in the conference, there is a mutual appreciation for one another that transcends the action on the basketball floor.
Digital Collegian
Ending the 1st semester of play, No. 5 Penn State men's hockey looks to finish calendar year strong
With the holidays approaching, Penn State is in the final stretch of its first semester in the classroom and on the ice. As student-athletes, the players must continue to deliver in both aspects. As a result of finals week approaching, the blue and white will have a shortened practice schedule...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball stays on top of finals week load while in midst of NCAA Tournament
Penn State’s student-athletes want to throw some aces, not only in the service line, but in their final exams too. Like any other students, these Nittany Lions have to deal with the load of finals week, but unlike any other students currently at the university, they also have to prepare for the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Digital Collegian
Preview | Penn State wrestling returns to Rec Hall to take on talented Oregon State squad
For the first time this season, Penn State will hit the “big stage,” as the squad’s match versus Oregon State will be televised on a major network — ESPNU. The Nittany Lions’ prior matchups have all been aired on the Big Ten Network or streamed on FloSports; however, Sunday’s showdown with the Beavers provides an opportunity for the top team in the nation to gain some more exposure for wrestling, which continues to grow year after year.
Digital Collegian
Veteran leaders of No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey harp on importance of putting student before athlete
Finals week adds a ton of stress to every student on Penn State’s campus, but for some student-athletes, balancing exams while playing Division I sports can be the most stressful time of the season. Typically, the university designates the Saturday and Sunday before finals week for students to prepare...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball can’t get shots to fall in loss to Michigan State at Bryce Jordan Center
Penn State went blow for blow with Michigan State up until around halfway through the second half when the home team couldn't get anything to go. The blue and white’s shooting hasn’t been a detractor all season, especially from 3-point-range, but Wednesday night in the 67-58 loss to the Spartans it was the problem.
Digital Collegian
Former All-Ivy League kicker joins Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout. Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball fades late against No. 4 Indiana, drops 3rd straight contest
It was a tale of two halves in Happy Valley. After starting the season 7-0, Penn State suffered its third defeat of the season, losing to Indiana 67-58 on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The first quarter featured plenty of back-and-forth play on the court, and it was clear...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball struggles beyond the arc in loss to Michigan State
With new alternate uniforms, Penn State took on Michigan State in style in its first home game in nearly two weeks, but fell to the Spartans 67-58 to open Big Ten play. A Nittany Lion logo replaced the ‘Penn State’ lettering in the center of their jerseys, as the Nittany Lions snapped an undefeated streak in games played at the Bryce Jordan Center, falling to a 4-1 record at home and a 6-3 record overall.
Digital Collegian
Promotion nights Penn State Athletics should create to attract more fans | Opinion
When the Penn State men’s hockey team celebrated its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday against Ohio State, a cheerful feeling swept over Pegula Ice Arena. From the Nittany Lions’ White Out to the Teddy Bear Toss, Penn State could benefit in a number of ways by adding more promotionally themed nights at its home games.
Digital Collegian
‘The suit just gives me powers’ | Penn State Nittany Lion reflects on his time as the mascot, impact on others
To be the Nittany Lion at Penn State, one might think lots of experience is necessary. But for Michael McDermott, who recently revealed himself as the Nittany Lion, he said his high school didn’t have a mascot. McDermott (senior-psychology), who started his career as the mascot in 2020, said...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to extend tournament run against familiar Big Ten foe
One of the most entertaining parts of sports is lower-seeded teams shocking the nation with a signature win in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup. Penn State will try to become the story's protagonist this week as an underdog, looking to spoil the party against the No. 1 seed Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry expresses gratitude for fans, appreciation for players’ efforts
In its Big Ten opener for the 2022-23 season, Penn State fell to Michigan State 67-58. The Nittany Lions especially struggled in their 3-point range. Despite the tough loss at home, Micah Shrewsberry expressed his gratitude for the large student turnout in the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry also comments in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to continue NCAA Tournament run while embracing the moment
With the Sweet 16 on the horizon, Penn State’s tournament run could get even sweeter with an upset win over top-seeded Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions and Badgers battled twice during the regular season with the latter sweeping the season series. Despite Wisconsin sweeping the blue and white on Sept....
Digital Collegian
After 2 losses, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Indiana, West Virginia
Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season. The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins. With two big opportunities last week against Virginia...
Digital Collegian
United Soccer Coaches poll slots Penn State women's soccer at No. 13 in season-ending rankings
For the 24th time in 28 years, Penn State finished the season nationally ranked. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the last United Soccer Coaches poll of the year, moving up eight spots after its NCAA Tournament run. Penn State's season ended in a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season
Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
Digital Collegian
Report: Penn State football defensive lineman Davon Townley Jr. enters transfer portal
The transfer portal opened on Monday, and Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to a tweet. The redshirt freshman was a 4-star recruit from the class of 2021, but he hasn’t been able to see the field in his first two seasons. Townley didn’t play a snap in 2021 but has seen limited action in five games this season, recording two total tackles.
