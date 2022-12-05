Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet to the Emily in Paris Premiere
Lily Collins' latest red carpet look is très chic!. The actress made quite the entrance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three held in France at the Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec. 6. For the star-studded affair, Lily dropped jaws in a tan-colored long-sleeve dress with the most extreme cutouts.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
sheenmagazine.com
ilham Explains How She Got Cassie & Karrueche In “corazon” featuring French Montana
Ilham is ready to become the superstar she’s always destined to be. Hailing from Morocco, the singer-songwriter arrives as a breath of fresh air in the music industry, with a strong pen game and smooth, buttery vocals that has listeners all around the world tuned in waiting for more.
In Style
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night.
I'm a Handbag Expert—These Are the 3 Styles That Will Rise in Popularity in 2023
If you're interested in investing in a new designer handbag, you might be quite interested in the information coming your way. That's right. We tapped one of the ultimate handbag experts—Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of resale mecca Rebag—to get his thoughts on the specific bag shapes that will rise in popularity in 2023 given the current sell-out factor and most-searched bags in general. He also filled us in on the styles he thinks will retain or increase in value in the new year.
Cool, Not Cold: Nicolas Di Felice's Reinvention of Courrèges Centers On Warmth And Realness
It’s September in New York, just after Labor Day, and Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, is putting the finishing touches to the French house’s new store in the city. (This is the second; the first shuttered 38 years ago.) It’s in SoHo, and it’s all space-age white, of course, inspired by Courrèges’s original rue François 1er boutique in Paris, which Di Felice recently had renovated. After launching his couture maison in 1961, André Courrèges virtually invented the futuristic grooviness of the ’60s with his gleaming vinyl jackets and we-have-liftoff go-go boots. Yet as Di Felice, 39—an animated and garrulous figure, quick to laugh and refreshingly devoid of pretension—has reimagined the Courrèges legacy since joining the house in 2020, there’s been plenty of himself in the mix too. Those spacious, ever-so-slightly off-kilter mirrored changing rooms, for instance: They’re based on Palladium, a nightclub that Di Felice frequented in his native Belgium, before life in Paris—and working for Nicolas Ghesquière at, first, Balenciaga and then Louis Vuitton—beckoned.
thesource.com
Jimmy Choo and Timberland Collaborate on NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.
fashionweekdaily.com
Anna Wintour Hosts Screening Of Living, Chopard Opens At The Crown Building, Plus! What Are Gen Z Really Obsessed With?
Stars join Anna Wintour for a special screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ Living. Film buffs and fashion figures flocked to the Crosby Street Hotel last night for a special screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ Living. On hosting duty for the night was Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, who was supporting her longtime close friend Bill Nighy who stars in the flick. Among those in attendance were the film’s director Oliver Hermanus and writer Kazuo Ishiguro, as well as Nighy; who’s become the subject Oscar whispers for his role in the 1950s-era drama about a government official diagnosed with a fatal illness. They were joined by a stylish crowd of A listers, including Hugh Jackman, David Harbour & Lily Allen, Sienna Miller, Andrea Riseborough, Jesse Williams, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Josh Groban, Donna Karan, Annie Leibovitz, David Rasche, Geneva Carr, Tovah Feldshuh, Richard Schiff, Ben Ahlers, Kathryn Leigh Scott, Celia Weston, Huma Abedin, Daniel Benedict, Derek Blasberg, Bee Carrozzini, Georgina Chapman, Mrs. Annette De La Renta, Natalie Massenet, Anne McNally, Wendi Murdoch, Emma O’Connor, Charlie Shaffer, Sally Singer, Sophie Sumner, Chloe Malle, Will Welch, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker.
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
fashionweekdaily.com
Prince Iheanyi Njemanze styles all 69 guests in Nazarene Amictus apparel for his Ethereal Black and White -Themed Birthday Party in Lagos
International Fashion Designer and Brand Owner of Nazarene Amictus Prince Iheanyi threw a celebrity-studded, Ethereal Black and White-themed party in November in the city of Lagos, and seemingly everyone was there all styled in his apparel and capsule collection titled “Children Of Abraham”: Naeto C, Charles Okocha, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ehi Ogbebor, Bucci Franklin and sister Princess Ngozi Njemanze. Even the enigmatic Socialite and influencer Pretty Mike and “TV Personality” Pearl Cardy were also special guests at the fashion party. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the event, which featured a significant chunk of pieces from the capsule collection titled #ChildrenOfAbraham, and its accompanying imagery.
