First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Steph Curry Speaks About Brittney Griner At SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Warriors star Stephen Curry has been an avid supporter of bringing Brittney Griner back to the United States after the WNBA star was held in Russian custody since February. On Thursday, it was announced that a prisoner swap involving international arms dealer Viktor Bout between the U.S. and Russia would bring Griner home. The four-time NBA champion opened his speech at the 2022 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards by expressing his thoughts on Griner’s return home.
Stephen Curry Named 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year
Stephen Curry is a man of many accolades. Think back to Curry’s iconic ring gesture in the Warriors’ clash against the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16. After knocking down a deep three-pointer, the eight-time All-Star—instead of carrying out his signature shimmy or his classic “Night Night” gesture—pointed to his ring finger to proclaim he was primed for a fourth NBA title.
SI:AM | Brittney Griner Is Coming Home
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Brittney Griner is finally coming home. ⚾ What the Judge signing means for the Yankees and Giants. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Biden: “Brittney is in good...
