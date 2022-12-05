Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Conquering Cancer celebrates anniversary
It has been about a year since Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County formed. The group was formed so all the money raised by the organization could stay in the county. When dealing with the American Cancer Society as part of the O’Brien County Relay For Life, some of the board members did not always know where the money went.
nwestiowa.com
Annual Holiday Jam is Sunday in Sheldon
SHELDON—This is the 14th year Jeremy and Jonathon Hegg will be performing their Holiday Jam. While it varies year to year how many cities the Hegg brothers will perform in, Sheldon has become a regular fixture almost every year. The Hegg brothers will be back in Sheldon at 6...
nwestiowa.com
'Hometown Holidays' coming to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Hometown Holidays is just around the corner. The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce worked along side the business community and Sioux Center Arts to create three days packed with Christmas-themed fun for the community to enjoy. “Over the years we’ve had several different times in which people have...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center library ready for story walk
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center families can read up on a story as they take a walk around town thanks to the Sioux Center Public Library. From now through Jan. 3, pages of the children’s book “A Simple Christmas on the Farm” by Phyllis Alsdurf are on display in the windows of 12 businesses in a loop that starts and ends at the library, as was done last year.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland day care awaits bigger space
SUTHERLAND—Progress crawled for more than a year, but Noah’s Ark Day Care Center is finally ready to run with its new facility. The preschool in Sutherland will host an open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in its larger, recently renovated space at 121 W. Second St. Sutherland...
nwestiowa.com
Tulip queen crowned
ORANGE CITY—Newly crowned 2023 Tulip Festival queen Amanda Hulstein said her first memory of the Orange City Tulip Festival is one of her earliest memories of all. She was in preschool, and her mother, Mary, used to teach instrumental music at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. Hulstein and her three...
nwestiowa.com
Marcella “Sally” Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton
SHELDON—Marcella “Sally” Rose Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Ashton.
nwestiowa.com
Hulstein to put in new Sheldon stoplight
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council gave Hulstein Excavating in Edgerton, MN, the green light for the new traffic signal project at the Highway 18 and 34th Avenue intersection. The council opened the bids for the project at its meeting last Wednesday after a public hearing. Hulstein Excavating had the lowest bid and a recommendation from Beck Engineering in Sheldon, making the choice easy for the council, which approved the bid by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Wayne Barahona was absent.
nwestiowa.com
UDMO has open slots for Adopt-A-Family holiday effort
SIBLEY—The season of giving is underway, and Upper Des Moines Opportunity of Osceola County has again opened their Adopt-A-Family program to help provide Christmas gifts to area residents in need. Pam Braun took on the role of outreach specialist — Osceola County at the end of October, and quickly...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
IA Ice Cream Maker Sold To Ferrero
(Le Mars, IA) — A long-time Iowa-based ice cream maker is being sold. Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is being sold to Fererro Group for an undisclosed amount of money. Wells CEO Michael Wells is a member of the family that started the company in...
nwestiowa.com
Here Comes Santa Claus
The jolly one sets up shop for Santa’s Village in Spirit Lake. The sights and sounds of Christmas joy will soon fill the air in downtown Spirit Lake. Santa’s Village is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, with the annual event full of fun activities and shopping opportunities for the whole family to enjoy.
Sioux City Journal
Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, being acquired by Ferrero Group
LE MARS, Iowa — After more than 100 years of business, the world-famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream brand is being acquired by another company. Wednesday morning, Wells Enterprises, which sells Blue Bunny as well as the Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, announced it had reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group of Italy. A confectionary-focused business, Ferrero owns Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.
nwestiowa.com
Tourism, fund key for O'Brien County
REGIONAL—O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation continues to demonstrate there is much to do within the county’s borders in the way of unique travel and recreation, thanks to the efforts of four bloggers who chronicled the experiences they had at various junctures throughout the past year. Executive director...
stormlakeradio.com
Miracle on Lake Avenue Canceled
Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Storm Lake United's annual Miracle on Lake Avenue event this (Thur) evening is canceled. The festivities will not be rescheduled due to permitting and staffing constraints. Parade participants will be presented at the Awaysis Park parking lot tomorrow (Fri) from 6:30 to 7:30pm to be judged, and winners will be announced on site. The public is invited to drive through and enjoy the holiday decor.
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 24 - The Sports Leader. Any thought that I had that buying The Mail-Sun would gain us access to the four counties’ newspaper publishers inner circle disappeared just days after we took over those papers. The Northwest Iowa Peach, a common advertising supplement inserted in almost all the...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon police to promote two officers
SHELDON—The year of transition for the Sheldon Police Department continues as two officers are slated to receive promotions if approved during the Sheldon City Council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7. The council meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Two resolutions on the council’s agenda...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
