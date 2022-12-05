ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper

Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former All-Ivy League kicker joins Penn State football as walk-on

Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout. Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Respect runs deep between Penn State men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo

Despite Penn State dropping its Big Ten opener to Michigan State 67-58, the respect between coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Tom Izzo runs deep. While Shrewsberry and Izzo are regarded as two of the most competitive coaches in the conference, there is a mutual appreciation for one another that transcends the action on the basketball floor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

A tale of 2 halves defines Penn State women’s basketball’s disappointing finish against No. 4 Indiana

That seemed to be the difference between Penn State women’s basketball defensive efforts in the first and second half against No. 4 Indiana. Penn State provided the electricity at the Bryce Jordan Center in the first half against Indiana thanks to its unbelievable grit and hustle. But the inability to translate this fire power for a full game caused the disappointing finish for the blue and white.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Penn State administration needs to keep education, careers in mind with potential law school merger

Penn State is once again poised to make a decision that would leave a lasting impact, and the university community is rightfully unhappy. On Nov. 29, President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school called Penn State Dickinson Law — and be located in Carlisle.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Remote Area Medical provides ‘perspective on the state of health care’ in US

With over 1,000 clubs and organizations at Penn State, few revolve around community service like Penn State’s chapter of the national nonprofit Remote Area Medical. According to Penn State Remote Area Medical President David Starnes, the club works with the national nonprofit organization to help provide free health care to the underserved at various health care clinics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

