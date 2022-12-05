Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men's hockey fails to capitalize on shot advantage in road loss to No. 19 Notre Dame
Despite a last-second effort, it was too little, too late for Penn State. The trend continued in Game 2 for the blue and white on Saturday, as it was unable to earn the series sweep over Notre Dame, losing 5-3 despite outpacing the home team 50-22 in shots. To open...
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey’s Liam Souliere’s ‘excellence’ has emerged at perfect time
No. 5 Penn State has tangibly improved in many areas this season en route to becoming one of the best teams in the country. There’s plenty of credit to be divvied out amid this strong campaign, and arguably no player has been more critical to the team’s success than junior goalie Liam Souliere.
Digital Collegian
Connor MacEachern's third-period goal lifts No. 5 Penn State men's hockey to victory over Notre Dame
Penn State went road tripping for the first time in nearly a month Friday, as the No. 5 team in the country took the ice in Compton Family Ice Arena for a battle with No. 19 Notre Dame. In their first game away from Pegula Ice Arena since November 11th,...
Digital Collegian
Ending the 1st semester of play, No. 5 Penn State men's hockey looks to finish calendar year strong
With the holidays approaching, Penn State is in the final stretch of its first semester in the classroom and on the ice. As student-athletes, the players must continue to deliver in both aspects. As a result of finals week approaching, the blue and white will have a shortened practice schedule...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse releases full schedule ahead of 2023 spring campaign
Penn State’s is only getting closer with the reveal of its 2023 season schedule. The Nittany Lions will look to improve upon last season's 3-11 record, opening the season at home on Feb. 4 against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium. Other notable matchups include: March 4 at home against Penn,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper
Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
Digital Collegian
Starocci, Bravo-Young have similar success on mat for Penn State wrestling but different mindsets off it
Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young are both defending back-to-back NCAA Champions in their respective weight classes, but their outlooks on the 2022-23 season are very different. Bravo-Young has claimed the last two national titles at 133 pounds, while Starocci has done the same at 174 pounds. While both wrestlers returned...
Digital Collegian
Former All-Ivy League kicker joins Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout. Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Promotion nights Penn State Athletics should create to attract more fans | Opinion
When the Penn State men’s hockey team celebrated its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday against Ohio State, a cheerful feeling swept over Pegula Ice Arena. From the Nittany Lions’ White Out to the Teddy Bear Toss, Penn State could benefit in a number of ways by adding more promotionally themed nights at its home games.
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football, men's basketball player Titcus Pettigrew named head high school football coach
Former Penn State defensive back Titcus Pettigrew's career on the gridiron isn't over quite yet. Pettigrew was named the fourth head coach of the Bolingbrook High School football team in Illinois. The former defensive back played at Penn State for three years, as a receiver in his first year and...
Digital Collegian
What is Penn State football's biggest need as prospects enter the transfer portal? | The 1-0 Podcast
As anticipation builds for a Penn State Rose Bowl, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle dive into expectations for Penn State football at the Jan. 2 game against Utah. December will be a busy month for the Nittany Lions, with the transfer portal having been...
Digital Collegian
‘The suit just gives me powers’ | Penn State Nittany Lion reflects on his time as the mascot, impact on others
To be the Nittany Lion at Penn State, one might think lots of experience is necessary. But for Michael McDermott, who recently revealed himself as the Nittany Lion, he said his high school didn’t have a mascot. McDermott (senior-psychology), who started his career as the mascot in 2020, said...
Digital Collegian
Respect runs deep between Penn State men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo
Despite Penn State dropping its Big Ten opener to Michigan State 67-58, the respect between coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Tom Izzo runs deep. While Shrewsberry and Izzo are regarded as two of the most competitive coaches in the conference, there is a mutual appreciation for one another that transcends the action on the basketball floor.
Digital Collegian
A tale of 2 halves defines Penn State women’s basketball’s disappointing finish against No. 4 Indiana
That seemed to be the difference between Penn State women’s basketball defensive efforts in the first and second half against No. 4 Indiana. Penn State provided the electricity at the Bryce Jordan Center in the first half against Indiana thanks to its unbelievable grit and hustle. But the inability to translate this fire power for a full game caused the disappointing finish for the blue and white.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball fades late against No. 4 Indiana, drops 3rd straight contest
It was a tale of two halves in Happy Valley. After starting the season 7-0, Penn State suffered its third defeat of the season, losing to Indiana 67-58 on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The first quarter featured plenty of back-and-forth play on the court, and it was clear...
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry expresses gratitude for fans, appreciation for players’ efforts
In its Big Ten opener for the 2022-23 season, Penn State fell to Michigan State 67-58. The Nittany Lions especially struggled in their 3-point range. Despite the tough loss at home, Micah Shrewsberry expressed his gratitude for the large student turnout in the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry also comments in...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State administration needs to keep education, careers in mind with potential law school merger
Penn State is once again poised to make a decision that would leave a lasting impact, and the university community is rightfully unhappy. On Nov. 29, President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school called Penn State Dickinson Law — and be located in Carlisle.
Digital Collegian
Coffee shops open up on Penn State students need for caffeine ahead of finals week
With Penn State finals week on the horizon, students are getting ready for the pressure of exam season with their regular caffeine fix. State College is home to a variety of different coffee shops from local cafés to famous chains students use as their favorite study spot or their midday pick me up.
Digital Collegian
The Wrap Around ‘heads home’ (to the Collegian office) for the holidays | Wrap Around Podcast
In their last episode of the semester, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson head to the streets of downtown State College in a quest to interview their fellow Collegian staffers. With little success, they make their way to The Daily Collegian’s office in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Remote Area Medical provides ‘perspective on the state of health care’ in US
With over 1,000 clubs and organizations at Penn State, few revolve around community service like Penn State’s chapter of the national nonprofit Remote Area Medical. According to Penn State Remote Area Medical President David Starnes, the club works with the national nonprofit organization to help provide free health care to the underserved at various health care clinics.
