The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
capecoddaily.com
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 […] The post Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine appeared first on CapeCod.com.
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
wabi.tv
Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
foxbangor.com
Four Maine Maritime Academy students identified in vehicle crash
CASTINE — Saturday at 2:07 a.m. the Maine State Police reportedly responded to vehicle crash on Shore Road resulting in four fatalities. The four passengers that died in the crash have been identified Maine Maritime Academy students; 20-year-old Brian Kenealy, 21-year-old Chase Fossett,22-year-old Luke Simpson, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron.
WPFO
Communities react to tragic crash that killed four MMA students
CASTINE (WGME) - Communities across New England Sunday are reeling from Saturday's tragic crash that killed four students at Maine Maritime Academy. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven students was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say the vehicle left the roadway,...
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
Hancock man dies after being hit by truck while walking on Route 1
HANCOCK, Maine — A man from Hancock died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on Route 1. It happened around 6:15 a.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Edwin Rowe, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
wabi.tv
Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
WMTW
Police: 5 people taken to hospital after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into the Dollar Tree in Ellsworth. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They say at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon an 80-year-old man was trying to park in a spot when he went through the building.
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
foxbangor.com
Bangor welcomes new transit center
BANGOR — Friday dozens gathered to witness the official ribbon cutting for the new Bangor Area Transit Center at 25 Water Street in Bangor. The transit center will serve as a hub for the community connector that serves Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, Hampden, and Veazie. “This means a footprint...
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
lcnme.com
Remains of Missing Waldoboro Man Found After Over a Year
Human remains found off Old County Road in Waldoboro were identified as those of 54-year-old Douglas Barter, who had been missing since Nov. 9, 2021, according to a press release from Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. The remains were found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day and identified by the...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
wabi.tv
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
