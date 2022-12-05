Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MySanAntonio
Construction on new Beaumont plant kicks off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A chemical company has officially broke ground on a Beaumont hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility that's expected to produce 1.1 million metric tons per year. OCI, a company that produces and distributes hydrogen-based products world-wide, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday...
Lumberton school board may consider switch to 4-day school week for next year
LUMBERTON, Texas — A proposal for moving to a four-day week for the next school year is being floated in Lumberton Thursday evening. Board members will be discussing potential calendars for the 2023 -24 school year during a Lumberton Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening according to Mary Johnson, public information officer at the district.
KFDM-TV
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: BPD working fatal auto-pedestrian crash
BEAUMONT — BPD is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 West. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m., according to information provided by Officer Carol Riley. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded to the scene, not far from the Salvation Army. KFDM/Fox...
Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season. The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats. Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do...
Nederland food truck regulations to remain the same after city council vote
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Nederland City Council voted unanimously to not update the city's current food truck regulations. The vote took place during a city council meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. A public hearing was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at Nederland City Hall to discuss...
One person dead after getting hit by vehicle in Beaumont Thursday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Beaumont Thursday evening. Beaumont Police responded to the 2600 block of Interstate 10 Westbound around 6 p.m. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley confirms one person is dead. There is no additional information available at this...
Human remains found Sunday may belong to missing Beaumont man, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe human remains found Sunday may belong to a man who has been missing since October 2021. Police responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor Street and Delaware Street in reference to human remains Sunday shortly after noon, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
Man sentenced for role in assault that left a teen hospitalized
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man will spend weekends in jail for almost two years and the next ten years on probation after pleading guilty to an intoxication assault that injured a teenager. Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
kjas.com
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
Comments / 0