ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Construction on new Beaumont plant kicks off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A chemical company has officially broke ground on a Beaumont hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility that's expected to produce 1.1 million metric tons per year. OCI, a company that produces and distributes hydrogen-based products world-wide, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: BPD working fatal auto-pedestrian crash

BEAUMONT — BPD is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 West. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m., according to information provided by Officer Carol Riley. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded to the scene, not far from the Salvation Army. KFDM/Fox...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash

A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
JASPER, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
CALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy