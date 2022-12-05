BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.

