Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Report: Mayfield Could Start for Rams on Thursday
Despite just getting picked up on waivers Tuesday, Baker Mayfield could very well start for the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles wants to go through pregame warmups with quarterback John Wolford, who is listed as questionable with a neck injury, before making a decision on who will get the start against the Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Wolford cannot go, Mayfield will be next in line to start.
Clayton News Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Wholesome Dream for Buffalo This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With every NFL season comes a renewed push from teams and their fanbases focused on fulfilling the ultimate goal of running through the postseason and winning a Super Bowl. Among the favorites for the Lombardi Trophy this season are none other than...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Falcons making change from Mariota to Ridder at QB
Maybe Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t ready to say it publicly on Sunday. But what Smith said following a 19-16 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers — the Falcons’ fourth loss in their past five games — indicated that he was considering making a change at quarterback.
Clayton News Daily
Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. On the heels of that report, sources told Sports...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Jason Garrett Emerges As Candidate for Stanford Job
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are reportedly the two finalists to become the football coach at Stanford, per Mandel. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Taylor visited the school earlier this week while Garrett made a visit in the latter portion of the week.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Marcus Mariota Benched, Rookie QB Desmond Ridder New Starter
The Atlanta Falcons are making a major change. The Falcons might be on their bye week, but there's far from a shortage of intrigue surrounding the team. To be more specific, all eyes are on Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who's set to announce Atlanta's starting quarterback next Monday for the Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Clayton News Daily
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Comments / 0