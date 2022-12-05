The Braves made their first significant acquisition of the offseason yesterday, acquiring right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez from the Tigers in exchange for their top outfield prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy. Now, if you follow the site, you’re aware I was as high as anyone on Malloy. I thought there was a fantastic chance that he could be the future in left field for the Braves. He’s also a Georgia Tech product, so it was a good story. However, the Braves are in win-now mode. Malloy was a promising prospect, but there was no guarantee he would ever be a starting-caliber player at the top level. Jiménez, on the other hand, is already one of the best at his craft.

