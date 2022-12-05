Read full article on original website
Watch: Baker Mayfield brings back helmet-less headbutt after leading Rams' comeback win
Nearly a month ago, Mayfield celebrated a Carolina Panthers 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a similar fashion, with the only difference being that he didn't play a snap in the game. This time around, Mayfield was the reason for the celebration. Mayfield led two separate scoring drives late...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Yardbarker
Rangers Target to Join Giants
Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New York Post. The Giants have been in pursuit of prized free-agent slugger Aaron Judge,...
Yardbarker
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Three Roster Moves
Raiders waived DT Kendal Vickers. Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko to their active roster. Raiders signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad. Vickers, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2018. He later signed on with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
Yardbarker
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return
At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
Yardbarker
Astros throw some shade at Rangers over championships
The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday. The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy. “Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series. “And we’ve done it twice,”...
Yardbarker
A’s Sought A Big Return From the Cardinals For Sean Murphy
The Oakland Athletics have been a team worth watching as of late, given the rumors that they were looking to trade their star catcher in Sean Murphy. Top catching prospect Shea Langeliers is knocking on the door, and the A’s sought to clear a path for him. One team...
Yardbarker
A deeper dive into the newest member of the Atlanta Braves
The Braves made their first significant acquisition of the offseason yesterday, acquiring right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez from the Tigers in exchange for their top outfield prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy. Now, if you follow the site, you’re aware I was as high as anyone on Malloy. I thought there was a fantastic chance that he could be the future in left field for the Braves. He’s also a Georgia Tech product, so it was a good story. However, the Braves are in win-now mode. Malloy was a promising prospect, but there was no guarantee he would ever be a starting-caliber player at the top level. Jiménez, on the other hand, is already one of the best at his craft.
Yardbarker
Yankees Add A Familiar Face To The Bullpen
The New York Yankees are hyper-focused on trying to retain Aaron Judge in free agency. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t plan to indulge in any other areas. This morning, the Bronx Bombers brought back a familiar face. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yanks...
Yardbarker
Cowboys are not an overrated 'schoolyard bully'
The Cowboys (9-3) are facing overrated claims despite looking like a juggernaut in three consecutive victories. Although they smoked the Colts 54-19 on Sunday, brash Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Cowboys championship stock, comparing them to a schoolyard bully since they throttled a weak opponent. In addition...
Yardbarker
Ex-World Series champion takes issue with Cody Bellinger contract
Former World Series champion Josh Reddick is now playing in Australia, and he still can’t believe one free agent contract he saw. Reddick threw some shade at the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger over the contract the outfielder received this week. Bellinger received $17.5 million despite batting just .210 in 2022.
