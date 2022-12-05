ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: People's Choice Awards red carpet

2022 People's Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images ) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Anne Heche was not impaired at time of deadly crash, autopsy reveals

LOS ANGELES — A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner indicates that actress Anne Heche was sober when she crashed into a west Los Angeles home in August. A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner shared with the Los Angeles Times said that Heche was not impaired by alcohol or any other substance at the time of her death.
California officials grant girl’s request to keep unicorn in backyard

LOS ANGELES — A California girl who wrote a polite letter to county officials requesting permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard will get her wish. According to a Facebook post by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, a girl named Madeline sent a handwritten letter on Nov. 14 asking to keep the mythical animal if she found one.
