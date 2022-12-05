Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left the Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion at the end of a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Yardbarker
The Lions Clinched A Huge Upset With A Must-See Play
Week 14 almost ended the way most games end for fans of the Detroit Lions. With the Lions holding a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, it was a recipe for another letdown. However, a play on third-and-seven gave the Lions the victory. So what happened during this critical...
Yardbarker
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
NFL games today: Dolphins-Chargers close up Sunday’s Week 14 slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Dallas Mavericks Could Trade This Season
The Dallas Mavericks have had a wobbly season so far despite Luka Doncic's brilliance. While the Slovenian has been their potent weapon, the side definitely needs another superstar to share the load, and that would be the prime reason behind their front office looking at adding a potential superstar during the trade window.
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Yardbarker
O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition. Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it. "It's a combination of some things...
Yardbarker
Bengals Make Injury Decisions on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst Before Browns Game
Cincinnati Bengals will have their running back Joe Mixon back after he missed last week's game with a concussion when they take on the Cleveland Browns. According to the Bengals injury report, Tee Higgins is good to go after being limited in a pair of practices with a hamstring issue. Tight end Hayden Hurst has been ruled out for Cincinnati.
Yardbarker
The Lions Have A Surprising Star At WR
All About Amon-Ra Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a fantastic season. In his last 17 games for the Lions, St. Brown has scored 11 touchdowns and has 1,390 receiving yards. On average, that is 81.8 receiving yards per game. As well as being a talented receiver, he also has a...
Yardbarker
Lions reportedly have surprising stance on Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions have made some big improvements in their second season under Dan Campbell. Some people feel they are a franchise quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, but they apparently have no plans to search for one. The Lions view Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future,...
Yardbarker
Vikings own first, but Lions soon could be king in NFC North
All hail the Detroit Lions, the true king of the NFC North. In reality, no drama exists at the top of the NFC North. It would take the Vikings losing their remaining games and Detroit winning out for the division to change hands. But the Lions are quickly closing the...
Yardbarker
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
Yardbarker
49ers not placing Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 14. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR on Friday, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
