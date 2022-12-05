Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
Clayton News Daily
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky
After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bobby Petrino Emerges As Candidate for Texas A&M OC
View the original article to see embedded media. Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role at Texas A&M, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports. Petrino is expected to interview for the role in the coming days. Jimbo Fisher fired offensive coordinator Darrell...
Clayton News Daily
Deion Sanders has decided to stop coaching at a historically Black college. Here's why people are so upset
College football fans and HBCU alumni are still coming to terms with Deion Sanders announcing his departure from Jackson State University for his new head coaching gig at the University of Colorado. The move struck a chord, especially among alumni of the Mississippi college, with some calling Sanders a "sell...
Clayton News Daily
Marvin Jones Injury Update
The Georgia defense has been no stranger to injuries during the 2022 season. From Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith, numerous members have been asked to step up during the season and provide depth to an ever changing roster. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones was among those to answer the call and provide some much needed depth to the Bulldogs front 7 towards the end of the regular season before he too, fell victim to the injury bug.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School
View the original article to see embedded media. After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach. The move isn’t...
Miles returns with 18 for No. 24 TCU in 83-75 win over SMU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. returned to the TCU lineup with 18 points and the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to six games with an 83-75 victory over SMU on Saturday night. Miles was one of five players scoring in double figures for the Horned Frogs (8-1). Eddie Lampkin Jr., Micah Peavey and Emanuel Miller each had 11 points, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 10. “It felt good getting back into the flow of things, being out there with my team, helping in any way I can,” Miles said. Zach Nutall had 20 points for SMU (3-7), which lost its fourth consecutive game. Zhuric Phelps had 19 points, and Efe Odigie had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars (6-5) ended up with five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton (6-4) continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Rookie Review: Tyler Allgeier's Stellar Start Exceeds Expectations
The phrase "worst to first" is common across all sports, but how about second-worst to ... second-best?. That's the situation the Atlanta Falcons sit in, just not necessarily in the power rankings. Instead, it marks the progress of the Falcons' rushing attack. Through 13 games, Atlanta has the NFL's No....
Comments / 0