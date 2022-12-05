FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. returned to the TCU lineup with 18 points and the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to six games with an 83-75 victory over SMU on Saturday night. Miles was one of five players scoring in double figures for the Horned Frogs (8-1). Eddie Lampkin Jr., Micah Peavey and Emanuel Miller each had 11 points, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 10. “It felt good getting back into the flow of things, being out there with my team, helping in any way I can,” Miles said. Zach Nutall had 20 points for SMU (3-7), which lost its fourth consecutive game. Zhuric Phelps had 19 points, and Efe Odigie had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO