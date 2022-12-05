Read full article on original website
Ghana sets relief measures for banks participating in local debt exchange
ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has laid out relief measures for banks that participate in the government's domestic debt exchange in a bid to allay their worries over its potential impact, it said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
China Evergrande to give creditors glimpse of restructuring plan
The developer at the epicenter of China's property debt crisis appears to be inching closer to unveiling a restructuring blueprint, after a long delay that has frustrated investors and highlights their struggle in a country still relatively new to defaults. China Evergrande Group is planning to meet with an ad-hoc...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
U.K. tones down 'Big Bang' finance plan to avoid backlash
The U.K. government will move away from talking about a "Big Bang 2" for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics. Ministers are expected to stop using the phrase, a reference to dramatic...
German energy supply secure as France faces cold snap - Berlin
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are no signs that France's power generation will fall further than already predicted as the country faces cold winter weather, a spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Friday, adding that German energy supply was secure.
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
The world's largest asset manager is anticipating trouble. Insider's Phil Rosen explains - and catches up with an investing executive.
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
Oil swings to loss after U.S. pipeline outage boosts volatility
Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. West Texas Intermediate fell to $71.60 in New York, the lowest since December last year, erasing earlier gains of as much as 4.8% where the price briefly surpassed $75. The Keystone oil pipeline, which can haul more than 600,000 barrels of crude daily from Canada into the U.S., was halted due to a leak, people familiar with the matter said. No timeline was given for its restart.
