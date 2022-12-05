Read full article on original website
Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.
Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration.
China Evergrande to give creditors glimpse of restructuring plan
The developer at the epicenter of China's property debt crisis appears to be inching closer to unveiling a restructuring blueprint, after a long delay that has frustrated investors and highlights their struggle in a country still relatively new to defaults. China Evergrande Group is planning to meet with an ad-hoc...
U.K. tones down 'Big Bang' finance plan to avoid backlash
The U.K. government will move away from talking about a "Big Bang 2" for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics. Ministers are expected to stop using the phrase, a reference to dramatic...
Airfares set for big jump again in business and economy in 2023
Airfares will increase around the world next year, by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights, according to American Express Global Business Travel. Asia, which was slower to lift Covid travel curbs, is set for some of the biggest changes as demand swells, Amex...
Southwest Airlines reinstates dividend after coronavirus suspension
Southwest Airlines said it would reinstate its dividend following a pause of more than two years, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to resume the shareholder payouts after they were suspended during the pandemic as a condition of receiving government aid. Southwest's board approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents...
Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order.
Italy ordered to restore migrant charity rescue vessel
An Italian court has ordered the state to restore a German charity vessel seized in 2017 over migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, a lawyer told AFP Friday. On Friday, Corso ruled port authorities must "see to all maintenance works necessary to restore and maintain the condition of the (Iuventa) vessel as it was at the time of the seizure".
Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi’s visit
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes. Before a...
Short-sellers' damning reports may get harder to Google
Targets of damning reports by short-sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cut internet search links to the research - but only if they can show it's wrong, according to the European Union's top court. E.U. judges weighed in after two unidentified executives claimed they were...
How to Take Advantage of the Dollar When Shopping Overseas
If you’ve ever considered taking a trip to Europe, the time is now. Right now. Pack your bags and hop on a plane tomorrow. Even better: Bring an empty suitcase when you hop on that plane. The exchange rate is the best we’ve seen in about 20 years, making...
Business Highlights: Call of Duty, #MeToo law
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has agreed to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through. The announcement Wednesday is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from global regulators. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console. Sony has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console. He said the same deal was also available for Sony.
E.U. backs Croatia joining visa-free Schengen area on Jan. 1
Croatia won the European Union's endorsement to join the region's visa-free travel area while Bulgaria and Romania's bid was delayed. E.U. home affairs ministers agreed at a Thursday meeting in Brussels that Croatia should be allowed to join the Schengen area on Jan. 1. This means the country will no longer be bound by the bloc's internal border controls, paving the way for easier travel.
Amazon buyers beware: Scammers are targeting the best-seller badge
Most Amazon.com shoppers are familiar with the "#1 Best Seller" badge that pops up for many products. Along with reviews and ratings, it's a way to gauge whether an item is worth buying. But sometimes the product isn't actually a best-seller. Unscrupulous merchants are putting some popular items in slow-selling...
