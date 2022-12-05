Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster gives ominous warning after Verity's death
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the latest dark turn in Eric Foster's misogyny storyline after his sister Verity Hutchinson's death. In a recent episode, Verity (Eva O'Hara) was killed in what everyone believes to be an accident. However, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is convinced Eric (Angus Castle-Doughty) is behind her death.
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan addresses change in Leah's storylines
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan has opened up about the changes in her character Leah Barnes' storylines, as she grows into her rebellious teenage years. In an upcoming episode, Leah gets drunk at Charlie's house party and after a few too many passes out. Mason Chen-Williams, who is...
Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale to reveal the truth about cancer diagnosis in Christmas episodes
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. It’s been a rough time for Juliet Nightingale on Hollyoaks lately, and it’s about to get more emotional for her over the Christmas period. In last week’s episodes, Juliet was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and the time has come for her to reveal all to her close friends.
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman speaks out on Sonia romance story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman has spoken out about his character's romance with Sonia Fowler. Jonny has joined the cast as Dot's great-nephew Reiss Colwell, who arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot at her funeral, and is...
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
Emmerdale airs sad Arthur Thomas scenes after Noah run-in
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired sad scenes for Arthur Thomas after a run-in with Noah Dingle. The teen has been struggling with the realisation that long-time friend April has a crush on him since he doesn't feel the same way. Friday's episode saw Cathy apologise to April for trying...
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
Gogglebox’s Ellie and Izzi debate The Traitors
On tonight’s (December 9) episode of Gogglebox, stars Ellie and Izzi had an interesting debate about whether they would do a good job being a Traitor while watching new show The Traitors. During their binge, one of the sisters began to say how they would be so horrible at...
Coming to terms with death, 1968
‘Have you come to terms with the thought of dying?’ asked the Observer Magazine of 27 October 1968. ‘Far from being prepared for death, society has made the very word almost unmentionable’. Cecil Day-Lewis said he had his own interpretation of Shakespeare’s ‘lightning before death’ – ‘a...
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
