kyma.com
Grijalva urges Ducey to deal with rising respiratory illnesses in AZ
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Raul M. Grijalva is calling on Governor Doug Ducey to deal with the rise in respiratory illnesses in the state. In a statement, these respiratory illnesses include COVID-19, influenza (flu) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Furthermore, Grijalva states the following:. “I commend the...
kyma.com
‘Arizona grieves for all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,’ says Gov. Ducey in remembrance of Pearl Harbor
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey honors and recognizes the lives lost during the attack at Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary. In a press release, Governor Ducey also recognized the keel laying of the first Navy vessel named for Arizona. “President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it a...
kyma.com
Georgia residents cast their vote in the Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Geor. (NBC) - It's decision day in Georgia as voters head to the polls in the hotly contested runoff race for the U.S. Senate. Voters braved the rain early Tuesday in Atlanta as they cast their votes in the runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
kyma.com
THC edible manufacturers sued for violating cannabinoid laws
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Officials with the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced Monday, the filing of a civil lawsuit against several THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit filed in Clay County district court alleges that edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
