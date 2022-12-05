ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas

LOS ANGELES – Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Elite 2024 QB DJ Lagway commits to the Florida Gators

Florida picks up one of their biggest commitments in quite some time from elite 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters breaks down the importance of Lagway’s early pledge. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators...

