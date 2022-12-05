Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Missing: Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks community help in finding 15-year-old Middleburg boyZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Comments / 0