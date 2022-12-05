ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Creston man charged with attempted murder for stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot in West Des Moines

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
 3 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Creston man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the parking lot a Hy-Vee grocery store early this morning . It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Hy-Vee at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway.

Police say shortly after being called to the grocery store, a a 37-year old man suffering from a stab wound to his leg was admitted to a nearby hospital. The suspect had already left the scene as well, but police were able to find him quickly and take him into custody. 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom is charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury, Going Armed With Intent and 1st Degree Burglary. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Police have not identified the stabbing victim or his condition.

WHO 13

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

