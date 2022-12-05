ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Treetree hopes to ‘timeshare’ its Short North office

By Bonnie Meibers | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF8cM_0jYEHeFH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — A Columbus marketing and advertising firm hopes to share its Short North office with another company.

Treetree co-founder and CEO Becca Apfelstadt said following the pandemic-driven shift to remote work, the firm is only in its office at 939 N. High St. one or two days a week. She’d love to see another group enjoy their space when they’re not using it.

“We want to have the space and to have a home base, but it seems silly to pay rent for days we’re not using the space,” Apfelstadt told me. “There’s got to be other companies looking to split space, especially a creative, vibrant, open space like ours.”

Many local companies have made creative or surprising decisions regarding real estate since the pandemic. Some have put entire buildings up for sublease or decided to sell and downsize . Ohio State, meanwhile, is evaluating the pandemic’s long-term impacts on the way its buildings are designed .

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

North Market tower, Grandview Crossing projects awarded transformational mixed-use tax credits from state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The planned North Market tower, now dubbed The Merchant Building, and the Grandview Crossing development that straddles Columbus and Grandview Heights will receive state support via Ohio’s new transformational mixed-use tax credit program. Columbus-based Rockbridge secured a $34 million tax credit for its nearly $345 million Merchant Building project. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus home prices are going up in 2023, report projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Home prices in central Ohio will increase while the number of home sales will decrease in 2023, according to a new report. Columbus home prices will climb 5% while nationwide prices will increase 5.4% next year, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast. In addition, home sales are expected to decline nationwide […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Breeze Airways announces new and resuming routes out of Columbus, Cincinnati

OHIO — Breeze Airways announced new and resuming routes for 2023 out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The destinations out of John Glenn include routes to California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia. Fares for flights to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Orange...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio ski resorts will open for season

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – While December is expected to feature falling temperatures and above-average precipitation in the Ohio Valley, snow isn’t expected anytime soon in the Columbus area. That hasn’t stopped regional ski resorts from opening their doors early to Ohioans looking to hit the slopes. Snow Trails in Mansfield will feature an Early Season […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brewery District music venue robbed of equipment, alcohol worth $17,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Yalan Papillons awoke Tuesday morning to soul-crushing news: The indie music venue she’s owned since 2010 had been robbed of $17,000 in assets. Double Happiness, an “off-the-beaten-path” dive bar in the Brewery District, has opened its doors to an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists – including a 2013 opening act by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Andrea Bocelli and the Blue Jackets to “The Nutcracker,” there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Andrea Bocelli: Dec. 8Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour. Learn more here.Nationwide Arena – 200 W. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training …. Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FyKCWz. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hd6cGq. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke …. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke database....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1977, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has grown from a grassroots effort to one of the largest toy donations in central Ohio. “My biggest thing is, if I can see a parent smile picking up toys, or a kid smile, or knowing that they’re going to smile, that’s what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy