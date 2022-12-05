Read full article on original website
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
Power grids assessing security after North Carolina substation attack
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) — Law enforcement is searching for a motive in an attack on a power substation in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire Saturday on part of the Duke Energy power grid. Duke Energy has hundreds...
61-year-old Florida man dead in Michigan crash
MOTTVILLE TWP., Mich. (WSBT) — One man is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened around Tuesday around noon on US 12 Highway in Mottville Township. A 61-year-old man from Florida was driving a pick-up when it crossed...
Dozens of prisoners on hunger strike over food portions, health concerns in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An advocacy group shared a list with our sister station KSNV of the issues some prisoners participating in a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison want to change with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Return Strong, a group that includes family and friends of...
Former patients speak out against viral TikTok surgeon with suspended license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne "Roxy" Grawe has been in private practice in the state since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Grawe is better known to...
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says
LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
St. Joseph County 911 Center receives national certification
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare when a child disappears. St. Joseph County 911 dispatchers train for such an emergency and have now been recognized by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When a child goes missing, time is of...
30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway
Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
Indiana Michigan Power plans $17 million upgrade to East Elkhart Transmission Line
Indiana Michigan Power is planning to make 17-million dollars worth of upgrades to the East Elkhart Transmission Line. The utility provider held an open house tonight, seeking feedback on how to update transmission lines that date back more than six decades, while being as convenient as possible. I&M Power says...
