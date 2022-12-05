ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

22 WSBT

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
22 WSBT

61-year-old Florida man dead in Michigan crash

MOTTVILLE TWP., Mich. (WSBT) — One man is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in St. Joseph County. Michigan State Police say it happened around Tuesday around noon on US 12 Highway in Mottville Township. A 61-year-old man from Florida was driving a pick-up when it crossed...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
WASHINGTON STATE
22 WSBT

Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
TEXAS STATE
22 WSBT

'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
OKLAHOMA STATE
22 WSBT

Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says

LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway

Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA

