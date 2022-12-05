Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Ghana sets relief measures for banks participating in local debt exchange
ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has laid out relief measures for banks that participate in the government's domestic debt exchange in a bid to allay their worries over its potential impact, it said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
Woonsocket Call
Regions Bank Announces Creation of Franchise Lending Team
Led by 36-year industry veteran Peter Salas, initiative expands Regions’ specialized banking capabilities for small businesses. Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the creation of a Franchise Lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. A key part of Regions’ services designed to support small-business growth, Salas and his team are focused on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through their specialization in franchise concepts.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food
This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Australia Sues Amex for Violating Credit Card Distribution Rules
Australia’s securities regulator says American Express issued customers cards without ensuring they understood them. In a lawsuit filed Monday (Dec. 6), the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) alleges that the credit card company was aware that customers might have some confusion about whether they were applying for a credit card or loyalty card when they signed up for the offering through the department store David Jones.
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
Deutsche Bank and NVIDIA Partner to Develop AI Solutions
Deutsche Bank has partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate the use of AI in financial services. The partnership, which was announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7), is intended to promote the development of regulatory-compliant AI-powered services, Deutsche Bank said in a press release. It added that NVIDIA will support Deutsche Bank’s cloud...
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
Nubank Boosts Investment and Gains Regulatory Approval in Mexico
Nubank has added a $330 million equity capitalization to its investment in Mexico. The Brazilian digital financial services platform said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that this brings its investment in the country to $1.3 billion and has become one of the largest foreign investors in the country.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
NatWest Appoints Ex-PayPal Exec as New CPO
NatWest Group has announced the appointment of Mark Brant as the chief payments officer (CPO) of NatWest. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, NatWest Group said that the payment industry veteran will join the group on Jan. 16. Brant will report to Paul Thwaite, CEO of NatWest’s commercial and institutional...
Plaid and Airwallex Team to Streamline Payments
Australian FinTech Airwallex has teamed with Plaid to offer streamlined payments. According to a Wednesday (Dec. 7) news release, the partnership lets Airwallex offer faster Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments and a safer, cost-efficient way or customers to authorize debits from their bank accounts. “With the Plaid integration, Airwallex customers...
Orderlion Buys Supli to Expand B2B Food and Beverage Platform
Two suppliers of B2B software for the food and beverage industry are combining. Austria’s Orderlion has acquired France’s Supli, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release. The acquisition will enable Orderlion to expand the use of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for the business-to-business (B2B) food...
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
