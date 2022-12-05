NCAA Announces Hosts for Division 1 Men’s Basketball Final Fours: Detroit(2027) Las Vegas(2028) Indianapolis(2029) North Texas(2030)

Read full article on original website
Indiana Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Comments on 81-65 Win Over Nebraska
Indiana basketball defeated Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday at Assembly Hall to move to 8-1 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference with video attached.
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
Dakich, who hosted of The Dan Dakich Show, announced that he has completed his final show with Radio One.
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
WISH-TV
Penske announces new IndyCar documentary series ‘100 Days to Indy’ to launch in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is getting its own behind-the-scenes docuseries. “100 Days to Indy” will air on WISH-TV and other affiliates of The CW across the nation in 2023. VICE TV will also re-air the show. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will...
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
IPS officer injured in altercation at Arsenal Tech High School
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public School police officer was injured Thursday breaking up a fight at Arsenal Tech. According to the district, the incident is being investigated. A school spokesperson told 13News, IPS Police responded to an altercation involving several students. While police were breaking it up, one officer...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
WTHR
Andretti breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers. The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
