College Station, TX

Former Texas A&M QB Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time

By Cole Thompson
 3 days ago

Zach Cazlada is no longer a member of the Auburn Tigers.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is on the move again.

Calzada announced his intent to transfer from Auburn after one season. The Tigers fired Bryan Harsin in October, and recently hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze for the open position.

Entering fall camp, Calzada was the projected favorite to win the starting job over both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford. After Finley won the job, Calzada opted to undergo surgery on his previously injured non-throwing shoulder and would miss the remainder of the season.

Calzada is expected to seek a medical redshirt after missing the entire season. Should it be granted, he would have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Calzada headed to The Plains last January after leaving Texas A&M, where he started 10 games in 2021. His best game came against then-No. 1 Alabama when he completed 21-of-31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 41-38 upset win at Kyle Field.

Initially, Calzada lost the starting job to Haynes King during fall camp but took over in the first quarter of Week 2 against Colorado in Denver after King suffered a season-ending leg injury. In 11 total games, Calzada completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada never found his footing in Auburn due to injury. Before the start of spring camp, the Georgia native was limited throughout practice to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he, coincidentally, sustained during Texas A&M’s 20-3 win against Auburn at home in 2021.

Ashford remained the starter for most of the SEC schedule following Finley's injury. In 12 games, the Oregon transfer completed 49.2 percent of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. In the Tigers' 13-10 win over the Aggies last month, Ashford went 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions. He also added 47 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Both the Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC) and Aggies (5-7, 2-5 SEC) will not be playing in a bowl game this month. The Aggies finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

