ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
TEXAS STATE
KEPR

'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KEPR

Walla Walla County sees rise in respiratory illness

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health report a sharp increase in respiratory illness in Walla Walla County. Health officials said respiratory illness across the United States and Washington State are causing a strain on healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. The "triple threat" of Influenza, Respiratory Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID has led to increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The "triple threat" has reportedly affected children and elderly the most. Health officials said the current influenza wave is occurring weeks earlier and with a rapid rate rise.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy