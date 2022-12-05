Read full article on original website
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
Parents speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Parents in Texas are speaking out against Child Protective Services who they say took their six small children. Jacklyn and Jamie Davison, along with their attorney Derek Ritchie, held a press conference Monday morning. An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Declan...
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
Walla Walla County sees rise in respiratory illness
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health report a sharp increase in respiratory illness in Walla Walla County. Health officials said respiratory illness across the United States and Washington State are causing a strain on healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. The "triple threat" of Influenza, Respiratory Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID has led to increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The "triple threat" has reportedly affected children and elderly the most. Health officials said the current influenza wave is occurring weeks earlier and with a rapid rate rise.
