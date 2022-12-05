WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health report a sharp increase in respiratory illness in Walla Walla County. Health officials said respiratory illness across the United States and Washington State are causing a strain on healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals. The "triple threat" of Influenza, Respiratory Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID has led to increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions. The "triple threat" has reportedly affected children and elderly the most. Health officials said the current influenza wave is occurring weeks earlier and with a rapid rate rise.

