After 10-0 Start to Season, Hogs Finally Back in Rankings

Back-to-back big nights by Samara Spencer paces dominating wins, ranking.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas continues to roll at 10-0, they have earned a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 21.

This marks the first time since the 2020-21 slate the program has found itself in the top 25.

The Razorbacks took care of business once again this week, taking down Troy (87-70) and Oral Roberts (92-58) to improve to their best start since 2013.

Samara Spencer is coming off two big performances where she led the team in points, including a career-high 32-point performance against ORU.

One of 15 undefeated teams in the country, the Hogs’ 10 wins is tied with Virginia and Stanford as the most among NCAA Division I programs. The Razorbacks have defeated opponents by an average scoring margin of +22.2 and has outrebounded its opponents in nine of 10 contests for a +8.0-rebounding margin.

Through 10 games, Erynn Barnum paces the Razorbacks with 15.8 points, while her and Saylor Poffenbarger lead the team in rebounding with 7.6 per game and Spencer has a team’s most 45 assists.

The NET rankings also came out on Monday, with the Razorbacks coming in at No. 23.

Arkansas continues its homestand, as the Razorbacks are set to host Lamar on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Ohio State

4. Indiana

5. Notre Dame

6. UConn

7. Virginia Tech

8. North Carolina

8. NC State

10. Iowa State

11. LSU

12. Arizona

13. UCLA

14. Michigan

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Oregon

18. Creighton

19. Baylor

20. Maryland

21. Arkansas

22. Gonzaga

23. Oklahoma

24. Kansas State

25. Villanova

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

