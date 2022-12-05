Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Liberty at Mansfield Invitational
The Houston High School boys basketball team played against Liberty Tuesday night (Dec. 6) in the 89th annual Mansfield Invitational Tournament. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Don’t expect much from officiating in high school sports
The shortcomings of officiating in high school sports is something I’ve touched on before in this column series. It has also been a subject a friend and I have been discussing quite a bit lately. Right on cue, the spectacle of the strange and curious nature of high school...
DEATH NOTICE: Rubert Smith
Services for Rubert Smith, 76, of Solo, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church, Houston. Send an online condolence. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery at Solo. Services are under the care...
DEATH NOTICE: Hester Leona Kinnaird
Services for Hester Leona Kinnaird, 92, are 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Evans Funeral Home.
New bakery serving customers in downtown Houston
Fans of baked goods have a new option in downtown Houston: CM Desserts. The business is owned and operated by Raymondville resident Christine Mills and located inside the Back to Basics natural health store (owned by Gayla Campbell) on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. Mills offers all the standard items,...
Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement
Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
City of Cabool to hold hearing on variance request
The City of Cabool will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall to hear a variance request. Carl Wilson is asking to place a mobile home on his property at 355 Cannaday Lane. The property is located in the B-2 (highway business) district. The public...
Sales tax revenue up for month in Houston
Revenue from half-cent sales taxes collected in Houston jumped significantly during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. One netted $91,785 for the month, which is up $16,422 from November 2021. For the year, $875,668 has been generated. That’s up about 5.9 percent. A second half-cent...
One person seriously hurt in Highway K accident, patrol says
One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway K about eight miles west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Kayla C. Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the center of the roadway, started sliding and traveled off the left side of the highway. It later struck a ditch embankment, some trees, overturned and struck another tree.
Flu cases increase by 24 from last week
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Texas County Health Department on Tuesday said there have been 75 confirmed cases of influenza since the start of the season. That’s up 24 in the last week. The breakdown is: Influenza A,...
Man from Licking charged on drug counts
A man from Licking was charged late Tuesday afternoon on drug counts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael W. Baker, 52, of Licking, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released.
