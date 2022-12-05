Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row”
Say bonjour to a cozy new French bistro – Steak Frites has just soft-launched a slew of high-quality, casual comfort food options on 9th Avenue. The restaurant is a collaboration between longtime Hell’s Kitchen local Stephane Bibeau and noted New York chef Adam Schop, and is the first of several planned projects on what the […] The post New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row” appeared first on W42ST.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
3 Health-Fitness Businesses Coming to Huntington Commons
Three health and fitness businesses have signed leases to open at Huntington Commons, the center’s owner said Thursday, with a fourth business expected to move in next year. CycleBar, GOLFTEC and iStretchPlus 11 are the new businesses that will be operating in the space previously occupied Read More ...
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
longislandbusiness.com
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open Fourth Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
longislandadvance.net
The Shirley Drive-In page has become a sensation
In the digital age, it is the dream of just about every content creator to go viral, and Steven Pirozzi, a lifelong resident of the Mastic/Shirley area, found himself catapulted into the spotlight …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
