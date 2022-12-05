Read full article on original website
Related
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday's runoff for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission
Live: Watch SpaceX launch Japanese moon mission and land booster in Florida
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Follow live as SpaceX targets 2:38 a.m. EST Sunday, Dec. 11, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. ...
money.com
Chris Smalls, Derrick Palmer and Sam Amato
Right after the first-ever Amazon warehouse voted to unionize in April, executives saw red. A bright red Amazon Labor Union hoodie, that is. A red fitted baseball cap, too. And matching red sweats. It’s what Chris Smalls, president of the ALU, wore as he walked out of the National Labor...
