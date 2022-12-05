Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
GameStop CEO: ‘Brink of Bankruptcy’ Turnaround Near Completion
GameStop’s CEO says the ailing retail chain is on the cusp of an unprecedented turnaround. While investors who saw the company post back-to-back sales declines and its seventh consecutive quarter of losses Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening might disagree, CEO Matthew Furlong said the path from “repairing decayed foundations” to “near-term profitability” was almost complete.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
Brand Consolidation Key Amid Proliferation of Payment Options in Turkey
In Turkey, the proliferation of payment options has reduced consumers’ reliance on cash. In fact, similar to other countries, Turkey’s transition away from cash was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, a change that has gone hand in hand with the growth of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. According...
Google Pay Named Payment Institution in Brazil
Google Pay has reportedly won permission to operate as a payment institution in Brazil. The move helps the company expand its footprint in Latin America’s largest economy at the of a year that has seen Google pledge $1.2 billion to invest in the region’s digital transformation. According to...
Small Business Eager to Tap $51 Billion Embedded Finance Market
Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) often face a legion of challenges when attempting to process payments swiftly and securely. Incorrect invoices, insufficient cash reserves and late payments from customers or to vendors are just some of the obstacles SMBs tackle on a regular basis. Nearly one-third of organizations said they are often unable to pay vendors due to accounts payable (AP) or accounts receivable (AR) difficulties, and 60% of business owners worry about cash flows on a monthly basis as a result of these accounting problems.
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
C-Stores Boost Pickup Food Orders Amid Rise in Low-Income Demand
Low-income consumers are turning to convenience stores for cheap and easy meals. This, as Casey’s General Stores, the nation’s third-largest convenience retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain, said the behavioral shifts of its lower-income customers is driving growth. “[One] thing we’re seeing with lower income consumers is this, which...
Grubhub Plummets Even Further in Latest Aggregator Ranking
DoorDash breaks its perfect score streak in December’s edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Aggregators. The ranking leverages a proprietary combination of publicly available information as well as app usage data to which PYMNTS has access to evaluate which aggregators are winning the game and which are struggling to keep up.
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
Costco’s Record Black Friday Not Enough to Stem eCommerce Slump
Costco’s strong membership and renewals were not enough to offset a slump in digital sales. According to Costco CFO Richard Galanti, while the retailer’s 847 stores in the U.S., Canada and a dozen other countries delivered an 8% increase in its fiscal first quarter sales, a nearly 4% drop in its online business was the brand’s conspicuous laggard.
Toys R Us Parent WHP Takes 7% Stake in Express
Fashion retailer Express has turned to WHP Global as it begins a "large-scale transformation." WHP, a brand turnaround firm that owns a number of companies, including Toys R Us, will take a 7.4% stake in Express, the retailer announced Thursday (Dec. 8). Express CEO Tim Baxter said the partnership was...
Amazon Promotions Show Last Mile Critical to Long-Term Strategy
Amazon’s recent management announcements hint at a continued focus on the last mile. And the last mile may look markedly different in the months and years ahead as we continue to emerge from the pandemic. While demand is still strong to get everything delivered to the doorstep within an...
