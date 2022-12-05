Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Invisible Payment Solutions Reap Personalized Loyalty Results
A tailored payment experience can make all the difference in today’s challenging macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS recently sat down with Sanjay Gupta, EVP of ACI Worldwide’s Biller Segment, to talk about user experience, digital transformation and how strong relationships can lead to better cash flow, particularly during challenging times.
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
SMB Insurance Platform LuckyTruck to Launch Credit Card for Trucking
LuckyTruck is launching a credit card built for small trucking companies and their fleet managers. This will be the first credit card offered by the firm, which is an insurance and FinTech platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in trucking, LuckyTruck said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Small Business Eager to Tap $51 Billion Embedded Finance Market
Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) often face a legion of challenges when attempting to process payments swiftly and securely. Incorrect invoices, insufficient cash reserves and late payments from customers or to vendors are just some of the obstacles SMBs tackle on a regular basis. Nearly one-third of organizations said they are often unable to pay vendors due to accounts payable (AP) or accounts receivable (AR) difficulties, and 60% of business owners worry about cash flows on a monthly basis as a result of these accounting problems.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
Brand Consolidation Key Amid Proliferation of Payment Options in Turkey
In Turkey, the proliferation of payment options has reduced consumers’ reliance on cash. In fact, similar to other countries, Turkey’s transition away from cash was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, a change that has gone hand in hand with the growth of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. According...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
APIs Help Lean Accounts Payable Departments Do More With Less
Companies must do more with less when it comes to accounts payable. “What I am seeing,” Kenneth Apple, vice president of customer success at Routable, told PYMNTS of the company’s corporate clients, “is that people are being cautious. They’re being financially safe — and making decisions through the lens of, ‘I have a limited number of dollars — and how can I get the most return on those dollars?’”
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
GameStop CEO: ‘Brink of Bankruptcy’ Turnaround Near Completion
GameStop’s CEO says the ailing retail chain is on the cusp of an unprecedented turnaround. While investors who saw the company post back-to-back sales declines and its seventh consecutive quarter of losses Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening might disagree, CEO Matthew Furlong said the path from “repairing decayed foundations” to “near-term profitability” was almost complete.
eCommerce Success Threatened by Big Tech Data Dependency
There’s a pressing need for eCommerce companies to reduce their reliance on Big Tech. That’s according to Brady Harrison, director of customer analytics solution delivery at Kount, who told PYMNTS that online businesses need to rethink the way they use Big Tech data to drive sales. “There’s economic...
Canadian Pension Fund Eyed Crypto and Said Never Mind
Canadian pension fund CPP Investments has reportedly stopped any consideration of investments in cryptocurrency. The firm has made no direct investment in crypto but had formed a team in early 2021 to research opportunities related to the market, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 7). CPP Investments abandoned that project this year,...
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
An Insider’s Take on Processing Instant Payments Securely
Executives reported a 73% increase in P2P fraud and 44% in instant or real-time payment fraud in the last 12 months, according to PYMNTS data. In this month’s “Digital Fraud Tracker®,” DataVisor CEO Yinglian Xie explains why firms must include security and automation by design as there is no margin for error in real-time transactions.
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
Toys R Us Parent WHP Takes 7% Stake in Express
Fashion retailer Express has turned to WHP Global as it begins a "large-scale transformation." WHP, a brand turnaround firm that owns a number of companies, including Toys R Us, will take a 7.4% stake in Express, the retailer announced Thursday (Dec. 8). Express CEO Tim Baxter said the partnership was...
