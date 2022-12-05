Read full article on original website
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Middleburgh plans annual ‘miracle on main street’
MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Middleburgh’s 22nd-annual “Miracle on Main Street” is slated for this Friday, December 9, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Organizers say this Charles Dickens-like event grows with each passing year—not only in the hearts of the Middleburgh community, but from afar as well.
Varick Street improvement project begins in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will begin revamping the streetscape along Varick Street this week by removing dying trees along the corridor. The trees will be uprooted between Court and Columbia streets. The city plans to upgrade the décor and the street itself by:. Installing new...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Valley View project going out to bid again
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city only received one bid for the Valley View renovation project, which is expected to cost double the estimated amount. It will go back out to bid in a couple of weeks. Valley View project to cost double original estimate; bids go out again...
You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities
New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Central New York Concert with Special Guests
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing the heat to the JMA Dome in Syracuse next spring, along with special guests The Strokes. The newly announced concert dates are a continuation of the band's massive 2023 international stadium tour. The legendary funk rock group will play Syracuse on Friday,...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Oneida County Democratic Committee seeking 2023 candidates
The Oneida County Democratic Committee is looking for candidates to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 elections. The committee is looking for candidates for county executive, county comptroller, district attorney, supreme court judge and county legislators for the following districts:. District 1 Vernon and parts of Verona. District 2...
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
City of Syracuse battling shortages to prepare for winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the grass may be green at the moment, snow is inevitable and the city of Syracuse is making sure it’s prepared. Mayor Ben Walsh held a briefing today addressing key topics, one being the topic of snow removal. “There are a lot of...
DEC awards $567,500 to New York areas for zero-emission vehicles
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $567,500 has been awarded to municipalities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles, according to NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. The money has been awarded through the DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program and will go towards zero-emission light and medium-duty fleet vehicles including vans, trucks and minibusses.
