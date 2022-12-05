Read full article on original website
WDTV
Woman shoots paintball gun at family member ‘to scare him away,’ police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Randolph County after deputies said she shot at a family member with a paintball gun “to scare him away.”. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Pritt Hollow Road in Randolph County for a drug complaint on Wednesday, according to a release from the RCSO. When they turned onto the road, a man who was standing outside of his truck said Kendra Bender, 25, shot at him with a paintball gun.
WDTV
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
WDTV
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
WDTV
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying three people involved in battery complaint
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Thomas with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying three people involved in a battery complaint. The three people pictured were involved in an alleged battery at Main Street Station in Bridgeport on Saturday, Dec. 3. Anyone with information is asked to...
Granville Police need help identifying 3 men
The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying three men.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he left a scarf behind at a home he broke into. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Monday around 5:50 p.m. for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.
Authorities seeking man who fled scene of accident
VALLEY HEAD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities are currently seeking information pertaining to an individual involved in a Tuesday vehicle accident near the Valley Head area. According to reports from Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, county units responded to a two-vehicle accident at 219 North just outside Valley Head.
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
Metro News
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
WDTV
RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week. Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO. On the scene,...
WVNT-TV
Woman allegedly shot her brother after they tried to get each other arrested for weed in Preston County
MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County woman allegedly shot her brother in the hand just days after they tried to get each other arrested for weed. According to a criminal complaint, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown for a reported domestic situation on Nov. 30. Deputies arrived on scene and met with 60-year-old Duane Jenkins and 69-year-old Cynthia Motta, a brother and sister pair who both live in the home, the complaint said.
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
WDTV
Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
WDTV
Woman charged for shooting man through window
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window. Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia man accused of stealing nearly $500K from relative
A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 by forging checks that belonged to a relative, federal prosecutors announced.
wajr.com
Williams murder case headed to the grand jury, new details released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Magistrate Jim Nabors determined the state did establish probable cause in the first degree murder case against Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown and the case will go before the grand jury. Williams is accused of stabbing Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, five times November 15 after what Corbin’s mother called a “tumultuous” relationship with Williams.
DUI checkpoint planned for Randolph County
The Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.
