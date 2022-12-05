ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Woman, 32, dies in nearly head-on crash in Polk City

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
 3 days ago

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died in a nearly head-on crash in Polk City early Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller reported a crash around 2:53 a.m. in the area of State Road 33 south of Mount Olive Road.

Deputies said a woman, identified as 32-year-old Britney O’Neal of Winter Haven, was driving on northbound S.R. 33 when a southbound driver in a Hyundai Genesis crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane. Investigators said the driver was apparently trying to enter the Best Buy warehouse.

Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation

Deputies said O’Neal tried to avoid hitting the Hyundai but the cars crashed nearly head-on.

When they arrived, deputies said they found O’Neal unresponsive.

First responders said they performed CPR on O’Neal on the way to a hospital, but she ultimately died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
mynews13.com

Authorities searching for driver after fatal Winter Haven hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman dead Saturday in Winter Haven. According to authorities, the woman was walking across 15th Street NW just before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle described as a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

