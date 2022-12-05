Read full article on original website
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
thecountrycook.net
Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes
A deliciously festive dessert, these Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes are easy, flavorful and the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday parties!. I'm definitely in the "eggnog afficionado" camp. I absolutely love it! Eggnog is amazing to add to holiday desserts since it is perfect for baking. These little cheesecakes are super flavorful with holiday spices and they come out so creamy! They make the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday guests!
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
EatingWell
Orange & Almond Coffee Cake
Jewish cuisine has mastered the art of the snacking cake. Jews hailing from Germany, Austria and Hungary shared their non-Jewish neighbors' affection for kaffeekuchen (literally "coffee cake")—cinnamon-scented, sour-cream-enriched, often streusel-topped cakes served in cafes and in homes alongside steaming cups of coffee. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Jewish immigrants hailing from these countries helped introduce coffee cake to America, where the idea quickly caught on. The best coffee cakes marry decadence and simple homeyness, and this version follows suit. Here, we swap the traditional sour cream for tangy yogurt, and swirl applesauce and orange zest into the batter to give the cake its ultra-plush crumb and bright, sunny flavor. A triple dose of almond flour, sliced almonds and almond extract combine to make the cake's thick streusel cap. Brew up some coffee and invite a friend or two over—this is a cake worth sharing.
thecountrycook.net
French Dip Crescent Puffs
Take one of your favorite sandwiches and make them into these French Dip Crescent Puffs! A hand-held appetizer that are perfect for game days!. These French Dip Crescent Puffs are easily made with a mixture of roast beef, cream cheese and seasonings. Brushed with a glaze and then all dipped in au jus gravy. They are so outrageously delicious! They don't have to just be eaten as an appetizer - they can really be eaten as a meal. They can be made pretty quickly and with just a handful of easy-to-find ingredients!
Delish
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Everyone deserves a cake on their birthday, and this one is great for chocolate lovers, vegan or not. Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too). Read on to find out what makes this cake SO good.
