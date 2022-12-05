Jewish cuisine has mastered the art of the snacking cake. Jews hailing from Germany, Austria and Hungary shared their non-Jewish neighbors' affection for kaffeekuchen (literally "coffee cake")—cinnamon-scented, sour-cream-enriched, often streusel-topped cakes served in cafes and in homes alongside steaming cups of coffee. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Jewish immigrants hailing from these countries helped introduce coffee cake to America, where the idea quickly caught on. The best coffee cakes marry decadence and simple homeyness, and this version follows suit. Here, we swap the traditional sour cream for tangy yogurt, and swirl applesauce and orange zest into the batter to give the cake its ultra-plush crumb and bright, sunny flavor. A triple dose of almond flour, sliced almonds and almond extract combine to make the cake's thick streusel cap. Brew up some coffee and invite a friend or two over—this is a cake worth sharing.

1 DAY AGO