May 7, 1927 - December 6, 2022. Guadalupe "Lupita" Rubio, passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by her loved ones on December 6, 2022. Guadalupe was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on May 7, 1927. She moved to Mexicali and married Adrian C. Rubio and had 8 children. On September 1968 they immigrated to Brawley, California where they made their home. Guadalupe was a homemaker for many years and after her husband passed away she began attending the Brawley Congregate Meal Site where she proudly volunteered for 23 years. It was there that she met many friends and soon after began attending Zumba classes 3-4 times a week. Guadalupe was known for her delicious home-cooked meals, buñuelos & champurrado.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO