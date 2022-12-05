Read full article on original website
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13
EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
Guadalupe Rubio
May 7, 1927 - December 6, 2022. Guadalupe "Lupita" Rubio, passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by her loved ones on December 6, 2022. Guadalupe was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on May 7, 1927. She moved to Mexicali and married Adrian C. Rubio and had 8 children. On September 1968 they immigrated to Brawley, California where they made their home. Guadalupe was a homemaker for many years and after her husband passed away she began attending the Brawley Congregate Meal Site where she proudly volunteered for 23 years. It was there that she met many friends and soon after began attending Zumba classes 3-4 times a week. Guadalupe was known for her delicious home-cooked meals, buñuelos & champurrado.
Shots fired from vehicle during chase
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. The post Shots fired from vehicle during chase appeared first on KYMA.
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade
EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
