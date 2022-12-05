Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
'Professional arsonist' confesses to setting Hernando deputy patrol SUV on fire, the sheriff's office says
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 48-year-old man confessed to setting a parked deputy's patrol SUV on fire Wednesday because "he was 'intoxicated' and when he gets 'drunk' he does 'stupid things,'" the Hernando County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement. Anthony Thomas Tarduno told detectives that he came back...
Man admitted to shooting at Hillsborough deputy in case of road rage, sheriff says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the agency said in a news release Wednesday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy...
Clearwater police: 2 teens spray paint cars with hate speech
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Pinellas County teenagers were arrested for crimes that police say involved racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray-painted on several cars. The male teens, identified as a 16-year-old Clearwater High School student and a 16-year-old Largo High School student, were arrested Wednesday following the incidents that happened over the weekend, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV Wednesday night in St. Petersburg. It happened around 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 42nd Street North. St. Pete police say a 44-year-old man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle westbound on...
Judge accepts Tampa man's guilty pleas in 2003 killings
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Lorenzo, who last month requested to withdraw his not-guilty pleas for the infamous killings of two gay men in 2003, received his request in court Tuesday — twice guilty of first-degree murder. Judge Christopher Sabella set a sentencing date for Feb. 6, 2023, when...
Have you seen Colin? Police issue Florida Purple Alert for missing man last seen in Largo area
LARGO, Fla. — Have you seen Colin Noble?. Police issued a Florida Purple Alert on Tuesday for a missing man last seen in the Largo area. Noble left his home on Rosery Road on Thursday and has not been seen since, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
St. Pete police: Man barricaded inside home surrenders; 4 people arrested for burglary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man surrendered to police in connection to an area burglary investigation after barricading himself inside a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers pulled over a car near Emerson Avenue and 25th Street South on Monday afternoon that had been under surveillance...
Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Hillsborough County
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after causing a crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street North and East Lake...
Dark blue Chevy work truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A woman was killed Tuesday evening during a hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island, say authorities, and a search continues for the driver responsible. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North trying the cross the road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, a dark blue pickup truck was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to turn onto 108th Avenue North.
Passenger indicted on federal charges for bringing box cutter on plane, forcing emergency landing
ATLANTA — An Ohio man accused of bringing two box cutters aboard a flight headed to Tampa and telling other passengers he wanted to stab someone was indicted on multiple charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. William Allen Liebisch was a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from...
Gabby Petito's parents claim Laundries' lawyer also knew Brian murdered Gabby
SARASOTA, Fla. — Gabby Petito's parents plan to add the lawyer of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie to a lawsuit against the family, claiming he, too, played a part in causing the "mental suffering and anguish" they faced in the desperate search for their daughter. The civil lawsuit filed in...
Clearwater woman accused of hitting, killing man on motorcycle while drunk driving
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman is accused of hitting and killing a man on a motorcycle while driving drunk Sunday morning in Clearwater, authorities say. The crash occurred at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, the city of Clearwater said in a news release. Hannah Ray was...
Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency. Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on...
