Hillsborough County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police: 2 teens spray paint cars with hate speech

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Pinellas County teenagers were arrested for crimes that police say involved racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray-painted on several cars. The male teens, identified as a 16-year-old Clearwater High School student and a 16-year-old Largo High School student, were arrested Wednesday following the incidents that happened over the weekend, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Judge accepts Tampa man's guilty pleas in 2003 killings

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Lorenzo, who last month requested to withdraw his not-guilty pleas for the infamous killings of two gay men in 2003, received his request in court Tuesday — twice guilty of first-degree murder. Judge Christopher Sabella set a sentencing date for Feb. 6, 2023, when...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dark blue Chevy work truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A woman was killed Tuesday evening during a hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island, say authorities, and a search continues for the driver responsible. Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North trying the cross the road, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, a dark blue pickup truck was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to turn onto 108th Avenue North.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
