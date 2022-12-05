ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

qcnews.com

Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found

York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com

Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search

KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Lincoln Correctional Center warden named

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County

Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

