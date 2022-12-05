Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found
York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
qcnews.com
Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search
KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
N.C. man allegedly shot park ranger, threw rock into day care that said 'kids will be killed'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges after he allegedly shot a park ranger and threw a rock into a day care with a threatening message written on it. The search for Tyson Lee Corpening began Monday, Nov. 27. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
qcnews.com
‘We found Gunner!!’ NC K-9 officer found in good health after getting loose
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina K-9 officer got loose from his handler during a Wednesday training exercise and was found Thursday afternoon. “We found Gunner!!” the sheriff’s department tweeted. “Cold, wet, hungry, tired, but is in great health!”. ‘Gunner’ jerked away...
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
qcnews.com
Lincoln Correctional Center warden named
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
qcnews.com
1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. 1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle …. The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.;...
qcnews.com
2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
WBTV
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
