Canby Police, Fred Meyer Bring Christmas Spirit to Shop With a Cop
Christmas came early for 15 lucky boys and girls at the Canby Fred Meyer this weekend, as they and their families joined Canby Police Department officers for a beloved annual tradition, Shop With a Cop. The annual outreach by the Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation gives each kid a...
Historic Barlow House Outside Canby Gets Lit for the Holidays
The William Barlow House on Highway 99E outside Canby is leaning into the Christmas season this year like never before, with a professional holiday light display custom-designed to complement the historic structure’s clean lines and timeless elegance. The display was designed and installed by local contractors Holiday Light Solution,...
