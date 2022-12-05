ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

mhscattalk.com

Glisten and Glow: Fenton’s Holiday Festivities For You and Your Family to Enjoy

This December’s picture of the month highlights Christmas spirit at the Fenton Shopping center in Cary. The Fenton shopping center holds many activities for your family and friends to enjoy. Fenton has a plethora of shops like Ulta Beauty, Lululemon, Altered State, Nike, Southern Tide, and Free People. There is also a variety of restaurant options like Superica, M Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Colletta. If shopping and food isn’t enough, Fenton also has activities that the whole family can enjoy like ice skating and a movie theater.
CARY, IL
Boone Country Connection

Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets

Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2now.com

Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center

ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

IHM and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry Extending Hours

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in New Melle are extending the hours of the pantry temporarily for December and January. The panty will still be open on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Additional hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: December 20 and January 17. The pantry is located at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 West Hwy D, New Melle, MO 63365.
NEW MELLE, MO
warrencountyrecord.com

GALLERY: Warrenton and Truesdale Christmas festivities

The communities of Warrenton and Truesdale held a joint Christmas celebration on Dec. 3. Festivities started on Main Street in Warrenton and at Bruer Park in Truesdale, leading up to an evening lighted Christmas parade. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
WARRENTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
flovalleynews.com

The Dining Divas Check Out a “Dive” in Clayton

Just because I couldn’t remember the name of the last Dining Diva’s restaurant a week after we’d visited shouldn’t mean that it was forgettable. It’s more about my “plate being too full” (see what I did there?). And any place with the word “dive” in it is unforgettable in my book.
CLAYTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Menya Rui

At Menya Rui, the dining experience is a bit different from anything else you’ll find in St. Louis. Guests are greeted at the door and instructed to grab a chair wherever one is available in the 24-seat restaurant or to wait until one opens up in the event of a full house, which is fairly common during peak dinner hours due to the handmade noodle shop’s booming popularity. In these close-knit quarters, orders – which are beamed straight to the open kitchen via a QR code menu – summon plates of crispy karaage, cool dressed cucumbers and bowls of expertly constructed, Japanese-style noodles within mere minutes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
websterjournal.com

Webster Groves Animal Hospital: an Old Orchard landmark that does it all

One wouldn’t have to look very far to see that Webster Grovians love their pets. The neighborhood, with its walkable business districts and open, green spaces, is a haven for those who proudly sport animal-loving bumper stickers on their SUVs and Priuses and brave the elements to give their four-legged friend their daily walk.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
FOX2now.com

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Boone Country Connection

Register Now for Upcoming New Melle Sports and Rec Events

New Melle Sports and Rec has several upcoming events to kick off the new year. On January 1, they will host their Annual New Year’s Day Cornhole Tournament; on January 6, Line Dancing, all ages welcome; and on January 21, Trivia Night. Visit www.newmellesportsandrec.com for more information or to register for these events.
FOX2now.com

How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets

Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets. Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing …. There is a frightening...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Community Policy