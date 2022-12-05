At Menya Rui, the dining experience is a bit different from anything else you’ll find in St. Louis. Guests are greeted at the door and instructed to grab a chair wherever one is available in the 24-seat restaurant or to wait until one opens up in the event of a full house, which is fairly common during peak dinner hours due to the handmade noodle shop’s booming popularity. In these close-knit quarters, orders – which are beamed straight to the open kitchen via a QR code menu – summon plates of crispy karaage, cool dressed cucumbers and bowls of expertly constructed, Japanese-style noodles within mere minutes.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO