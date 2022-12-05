Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
Related
mhscattalk.com
Glisten and Glow: Fenton’s Holiday Festivities For You and Your Family to Enjoy
This December’s picture of the month highlights Christmas spirit at the Fenton Shopping center in Cary. The Fenton shopping center holds many activities for your family and friends to enjoy. Fenton has a plethora of shops like Ulta Beauty, Lululemon, Altered State, Nike, Southern Tide, and Free People. There is also a variety of restaurant options like Superica, M Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Colletta. If shopping and food isn’t enough, Fenton also has activities that the whole family can enjoy like ice skating and a movie theater.
Boone Country Connection
Dec. 17, Pet Adoption Center's Holiday Season Includes Santa Paws Event for Pets
Jolly Old St. Nick is paying a special visit to all the good little dogs and cats (and rabbits and other animals) at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center’s Santa Paws event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to view pets up for adoption and fostering, bring their current pet to meet Santa, and participate in the holiday festivities. The center is located at 4850 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
FOX2now.com
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center
ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
Boone Country Connection
IHM and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry Extending Hours
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in New Melle are extending the hours of the pantry temporarily for December and January. The panty will still be open on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Additional hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: December 20 and January 17. The pantry is located at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 West Hwy D, New Melle, MO 63365.
warrencountyrecord.com
GALLERY: Warrenton and Truesdale Christmas festivities
The communities of Warrenton and Truesdale held a joint Christmas celebration on Dec. 3. Festivities started on Main Street in Warrenton and at Bruer Park in Truesdale, leading up to an evening lighted Christmas parade. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
feastmagazine.com
Where to grab a meal (or drink) near St. Louis' favorite iconic holiday events
No holiday season in St. Louis is complete without a trip to Garden Glow or Candy Cane Lane. Looking to find a kid-friendly dinner nearby? Our guide to festive events has plenty of sweet and savory options to keep your and your family's spirits bright. Garden Glow at the Missouri...
KMOV
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Christmas Decor donated their decorating services to a local father and army veteran in Arnold on Monday. Todd O’Neal served two combat tours in Iraq.
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday
ST. LOUIS — Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life. He says faith, family and community have always been important to him. But staying active is the key to longevity.
flovalleynews.com
The Dining Divas Check Out a “Dive” in Clayton
Just because I couldn’t remember the name of the last Dining Diva’s restaurant a week after we’d visited shouldn’t mean that it was forgettable. It’s more about my “plate being too full” (see what I did there?). And any place with the word “dive” in it is unforgettable in my book.
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Menya Rui
At Menya Rui, the dining experience is a bit different from anything else you’ll find in St. Louis. Guests are greeted at the door and instructed to grab a chair wherever one is available in the 24-seat restaurant or to wait until one opens up in the event of a full house, which is fairly common during peak dinner hours due to the handmade noodle shop’s booming popularity. In these close-knit quarters, orders – which are beamed straight to the open kitchen via a QR code menu – summon plates of crispy karaage, cool dressed cucumbers and bowls of expertly constructed, Japanese-style noodles within mere minutes.
websterjournal.com
Webster Groves Animal Hospital: an Old Orchard landmark that does it all
One wouldn’t have to look very far to see that Webster Grovians love their pets. The neighborhood, with its walkable business districts and open, green spaces, is a haven for those who proudly sport animal-loving bumper stickers on their SUVs and Priuses and brave the elements to give their four-legged friend their daily walk.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
FOX2now.com
Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmann Family of Companies official shares updates on upcoming projects, newest business ventures
Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store. After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of...
Boone Country Connection
Register Now for Upcoming New Melle Sports and Rec Events
New Melle Sports and Rec has several upcoming events to kick off the new year. On January 1, they will host their Annual New Year’s Day Cornhole Tournament; on January 6, Line Dancing, all ages welcome; and on January 21, Trivia Night. Visit www.newmellesportsandrec.com for more information or to register for these events.
FOX2now.com
How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets
Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets. Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this. Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing …. There is a frightening...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
Comments / 0