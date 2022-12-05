ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics

After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season. Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

How Breckenridge Ski Resort opens up terrain on all 5 of its peaks, and a sneak peek at what will open next

Following several significant snowstorms over the past week, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open up Peak 7 to the public on Friday, Dec. 9. Skiers and riders will have access to Peak 7 and the Independence SuperChair, alongside Peak 8 and Peak 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The opening of terrain at Breckenridge has been aided in large part due to the cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms to begin the 2022-23 ski and ride season.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way

In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15

Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24  shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale. SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15THEATREDATES1776BuellMarch 21 - April 2, 2023 AnastasiaBuellApril 14 - 16, 2023 Les Misérables   BuellMay 10 - 21, 2023 Disney's AladdinBuellJune 13 - 18, 2023 The Book of MormonBuellJune 21 - July 2, 2023 Jagged Little PillBuellAugust 16 - 27, 2023 BeetlejuiceBuellSeptember 5 - 17, 2023 TINA – The Tina...
DENVER, CO
viatravelers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, is a wonderful place to visit and an even better place to eat. It’s no secret that this city of just over 100,000 people has a high concentration of excellent restaurants. Furthermore, among the restaurants in Boulder, a wide variety of cuisines are represented, so there’s something for everyone among them.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon paves way for a more walkable town core

Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra said the town of Dillon has always been “on the move” — sometimes literally, as the town itself has shifted multiple times since its founding over 100 years ago. This has led to an ever-changing town layout that’s left fewer opportunities to walk,...
DILLON, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business

"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
DENVER, CO

