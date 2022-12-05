Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Kleitz
3d ago
she deserves to go to jail then Farmers work hard for them for their farms and animals they don't deserve to be hurt in other ways their families are poor and work the grounds as hard as they can
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
abc57.com
Arrest of Jessie Lottie in St. Joseph
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Jessie Lottie, a wanted man charged in a deadly police pursuit two years ago, is behind bars. In December of 2020, Lottie was allegedly driving a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police when he collided with another vehicle, killing two innocent teenagers. 18-year-old Elizabeth Johson-Neher and...
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.
WWMTCw
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
abc57.com
Mishawaka police looking for man who allegedly tried to get into one home, broke the window of another
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of trying to break into one home and damaging another early Thursday morning. Police were called to the area at 5:20 a.m. on a report of a homeowner being awoken...
abc57.com
Man with knife arrested outside Adams High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man with a knife was arrested outside of Adams High School on Wednesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. The man has since been identified as 31-year-old Juan Maldonado; he is being charged with unlawful entry, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
$300K of stolen vehicles found in alleged chop shop in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – About $300,000 in stolen vehicles have been found in an alleged chop shop. Three properties were searched by Michigan State Police on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police found five stolen trucks, three stolen ATVs and several altered trails, police said in a news release. Michigan...
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Cass, St. Joseph counties
Detectives with Michigan State Police recovered an estimated $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles and trailers from three properties in Cass and St. Joseph counties, according to state troopers. On Tuesday, detectives searched a property in the 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County and two properties in the 51000...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 100 block West Church Street, Leesburg. Pardee A. Gunter reported the theft of chainsaws. Value: $400. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 13900 block North East Wawasee Drive, Syracuse. Bradley N. Bobeck reported burglary.
WISH-TV
Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
wfft.com
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
regionnewssource.org
Suspect With Fake Gun Found Hiding In Trash Can After Attempted Bank Robbery
On December 1, 2022 around 8:30 AM Porter County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to First State Bank of Porter located at 4136 E US Hwy 12, in reference to an attempted armed robbery, according to police reports. Upon arrival of deputies they were met by Beverly Shores Police who stated...
