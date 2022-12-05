Read full article on original website
How to deal with holiday stress, Danish-style
The holidays often involve jubilant gift exchanges, renewed connections with family and friends, and treasured traditions. But the love and cheer can also be accompanied by a host of stressors – chaotic travel, conflicts over COVID-19 preventive measures, difficult dinner conversations with relatives, and worries about affording and finding holiday gifts.
What & How You Sing Might Impact Risk to Vocal Cords
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds. Dr. Lesley Childs, medical director of the Voice Center at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, led a two-part study of more than 1,000 patient records.
Three-Year Interval Feasible for Stool-Based CRC Screening in Low-Risk People
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A three-year interval for multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) colorectal cancer (CRC) screening for those at average risk appears clinically appropriate, according to a study published online Oct. 7 in Cancer Prevention Research. Thomas F. Imperiale, M.D., from the Indiana University School of...
Minor Facial Scars Don’t Affect Others’ First Impressions, Study Finds
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A facial scar may make a person self-conscious, but it doesn’t change another person’s first impressions of their attractiveness or confidence, a new survey shows. The results found that a single, well-healed facial scar may even increase perceived friendliness, according...
