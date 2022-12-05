Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Bair and Ratliff earn AVCA All-Region honors
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Postseason honors continue to roll in as Ole Miss volleyball’s Anna Bair and Sasha Ratliff garnered AVCA South All-Region laurels, announced Tuesday. Bair received an honorable mention nod, while Ratliff collected landed on the all-region team for the second time in her career. It also...
Ole Miss Football trio earns All-SEC accolades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second...
Oxford’s Campbell Smithwick signs with Ole Miss
Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick made his collegiate commitment official on Monday as he signed on to stay in Oxford and continue his athletic and academic career at Ole Miss. The senior led the Chargers on a Cinderella run to the North Half championship last season before helping guide the Team...
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian. The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s annual ornament auction offers local artists the chance to step outside their traditional work and create fanciful small works celebrating the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind works of seasonal whimsy raise funds supporting the work of the Arts Council. These funds have assisted in renovating the Powerhouse, supported community events, and generated funds to launch new programs such as the Public Sculpture Trail.
25th Annual Double Decker Spring Run raises over $2K to YMCA’s Annual Campaign
The 25th annual Double Decker Spring Run, hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, may have been held in late April, but the impact of the successful event is still being felt by Oxford’s YMCA. The 2022 spring run was presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and...
Christmas Parade rescheduled to Friday
The City of Oxford’s annual Christmas Parade has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement. The event was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, but was postponed due to the. threat of rain and thunderstorms in the area. It will now take place at 6:30...
Board of Supervisors approves cooperation agreement with NEMEPA
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a cooperation agreement between the county and Northeast Mississippi Electrical Power Association that will require the association to obtain proof of compliance with county codes before installing electrical power service. NEMEPA has long been a provider of electricity in Lafayette County,...
