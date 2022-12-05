Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday December 5 - Sunday December 11
By Penny Thornton
Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...
Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject. While your 2022 horoscope will provide a look into the next 12 months, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!
About our astrologers
Weekly horoscope, Monday November 28 - Sunday December 4
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.
The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
After a tumultuous start to the month, things slow down and stabilize this week as the sun connects with steady Saturn on the 12th. It will be important to remember that feeling of confidence when on the 14th the sun squares off with hazy Neptune putting us back in a state of confusion. Things might feel amazing, and they also might feel overwhelming. (Think: Drew Barrymore—who was born with this aspect in her birth chart—in the rain). Sometimes it’s best to just let everything drift away. Mercury connects with innovative Uranus on the 17th leading to inspired thought and unexpected conversations. This influence gets us ready to make a vision board for 2023. Though not everything makes sense, it’s getting easier to think about the future.
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
The sun in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, making it an exciting time to focus on finances and building your fortune! Gifts may be coming your way as the month opens with Venus in Sagittarius. You could also be settling some debts and rethinking your approach to sharing resources in your relationships thanks to your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini.
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should.
I was born a Capricorn (please don’t judge me), but the Sun was in the middle of Sagittarius when I was born. As a professor emeritus of astronomy, I am often asked about the difference between astrology and astronomy. The practice of astrology, which predicts one’s fate and fortune based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, stars and planets, dates back to ancient times. It was intermingled with the science of astronomy back then – in fact, many astronomers of old made scientific observations that are valuable even today. But once Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo realized the planets orbit the Sun, rather than the Earth, and Newton discovered the physical laws behind their behavior, astrology and astronomy split, never to be reunited.
2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
Neptune exits retrograde in this week's astrology, allowing us to assess our progress concerning the limits we've established for ourselves and others. Additionally, Venus and Mercury will be active this week, causing us to concentrate on problems with love, money, and communication.
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.
