Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday December 5 - Sunday December 11

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. Perhaps checking out your tarotscope for December 2022 might even be your bag. While your 2022 horoscope will provide a look into the next 12 months, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Weekly horoscope, Monday November 28 - Sunday December 4

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"It’s the time for cosy evening’s with a hot drink and blanket. As talk turns to adventure, you'll make plans for the future." Sally Morgan

"Are you in a beautiful bubble or is it that you’ve misunderstood a message? The magic of romance aside, keep a close check on information you receive and send out." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Stay positive during the new moon in Capricorn, and consider possible career opportunities. Persist, as you’re a lot closer to success than you realise." Sally Morgan

"This may be the season to be jolly, but that doesn’t mean you can completely lose your head! Not everyone’s being as truthful as they could. Get it in writing." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You could find yourself the lead in an amateur dramatics production soon after joining. Encourage the children and grandchildren to take part too." Sally Morgan

"Live in the moment, but keep a record of what happened when and with whom! It’s a beautiful time of year, but easy to confuse fact with fiction, love with lust." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your knowledge earns you respect and admiration. No mountain is too high and no challenge too difficult. People can learn from your skills." Sally Morgan

"If you know something needs to be done a particular way at a particular time, do it. You might not get another chance to show what a shining star you are." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Passionate and positive, buying gifts and making festive plans consume your week. You could do with a heart-to-heart with someone close." Sally Morgan

"Be careful with financial transactions and avoid making an impulse purchase you have doubts about. Go for safe and reliable. That’s a metaphor for the season as a whole, actually." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Your willpower’s amazing. Everyone’s impressed with you when they see you creating amazing family festivities. All the rushing around will be worth it." Sally Morgan

"You are normally the most pragmatic of individuals, but under these dreamy stars, you may be looking at life with rose-tinted specs. Keep your baloney meter on at all times." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Planetary alignments bring a charming person into your life. You may want to follow one path, but a colleague another. See both sides." Sally Morgan

"Enchantment is on offer in many forms, which is courtesy of planet Neptune. It’s perfect for party time and finding new love, but otherwise, watch out for mistakes and missteps." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re always willing to help others. This week you’ll need to choose who to help, as you’ll be inundated with pleas and requests." Sally Morgan

"It is better to give than to receive, apparently, but that doesn’t mean you have to raid your bank account to prove how much you love someone. Everything in moderation." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Mars, the action planet, is in retrograde, slowing you down and kickstarting your luckiest month in over a decade. Look out for opportunities." Sally Morgan

"Think about it. Have you left someone off your Christmas list? Have you done that job you promised? Now’s the time to right a wrong. January might be too late." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You can start drawing up ideas and making lists, as plans are being made and invitations sent out for a spectacular family occasion." Sally Morgan

"If you’re suffering from the pre-Christmas blues, rest assured they are only temporary. Next week the Sun enters your sign, and any doubts and uncertainties will be replaced by hope." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You need personal space to daydream about travel and romance, but leave time for family and make the most of your spare time." Sally Morgan

"You may have to suspend disbelief, if only for a short period. Maybe someone is away with the fairies, but bursting their bubble could cause lasting damage. Spread the joy." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Neptune’s watery depths are in positive motion, leaving you juggling lots of things. Concentrate on getting your part of the festive plans completed." Sally Morgan