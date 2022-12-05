Read full article on original website
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Cortlandville man faces multiple charges after reported burglary
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple felony charges for a Cortlandville man. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary call in the Town of Cortlandville Sunday. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Michael Grossi allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and took multiple items. Grossi was picked up later that day in a traffic stop. He was in possession of some of the stolen items, and more were found later in a garage in Cortlandville. Grossi was also found to be in violation of an order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail. He is charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
Armed robbery at Ithaca Mini Mart leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 40-year-old Ithaca man is being charged in an armed robbery. Police say Sheng Ke robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street shortly after 5:30 last evening. Officers say they got a description of the suspect and arrested Ke nearby a short time later.
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
Tioga County accepting bids for parent education services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is seeking educators to help stop child abuse. Officials are accepting bids for in-home parent education services. The program would gear toward people who have abused or maltreated their children. The curriculum must be evidence-based and trauma-informed. Bids are due December 29 to...
NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
Tompkins County legislators at odds over grant funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials disagree on where COVID-19 relief funding should go. About $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is being spread among several towns and businesses. Officials have narrowed down the potential awardees, but Legislator Randy Brown is unhappy about the omission of Enfield.
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
Part of Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge Trail set to close for winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail is set to close in Ithaca. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail between College Avenue and Linn Street is closing tomorrow. It will remain closed until the weather breaks in the spring.
TCAT wants riders to ignore posts about spring service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you see something about proposed changes in TCAT service this spring, the transit agency says ignore them. Notices have been published and placed on buses suggesting three routes would be cut and two routes would see reduced service as part of the spring schedule. Planners at TCAT say that would put more stress on drivers, so they are scrapping those plans and are going back to the drawing board.
Health officials in Ithaca urge flu shots, covid booster amid rising hospitalization rates
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is urging residents to get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster ahead of the holidays. Data shows flu cases are on the rise both nationally and in New York, with hospitalization rates for flu higher than they’ve been since the winter of 2010-2011. Officials say this year’s flu shot is well-matched for the strains being reported. The age group that’s most often getting sick are those under 18 who can spread it to their families, including grandparents.
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
