‘Tremendously saddened’: Two children, both under 5, killed in Salisbury house fire; cause of blaze still under investigation

Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
Man arrested for impersonating CMPD officer, carrying around stolen badge
A local man is facing charges for impersonating a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and carrying around a stolen badge, authorities said.
Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 found dead in Nantahala National Forest
On Nov. 29, 2022, Macon County deputies told the WSPD that a hunter had possibly found Sexton's remains in the Nantahala National Forest.
Man wanted for shooting in Fairfield County captured by SWAT in York County: Sheriff
Deputies, negotiators, and SWAT are in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive and Brittany Lane in Fort Mill.
Marijuana, bottle of vodka found in pickup truck at NC charter school, teens arrested, deputies say
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was […]
Trial for CMPD officer accused of involuntary manslaughter underway
Thursday marked the beginning of the trial after days of jury selection.
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
Woman dies after minivan overturns in Wilkes County, troopers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 75-year-old woman died after the minivan she was riding in ran off the highway and overturned in Wilkes County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421 near Boone Trail when it ran […]
Exclusive: South End businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
Power restored in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
The outage was caused by 'a vehicle damaging our equipment,' the company said.
Man accused of going over 100 mph before deadly NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Gastonia man assaults girlfriend with sledgehammer: PD
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said Wednesday. Officers arrived at an area hospital around 9:30 a.m. last Friday where a 21-year-old woman who had been profusely bleeding from the head said she had […]
Off-duty officer in patrol car was intoxicated, CMPD chief says
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was off-duty but was in an assigned patrol vehicle was arrested for impairment overnight, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday.
‘We found Gunner!!’ NC K-9 officer found in good health after getting loose
"We found Gunner!!" the sheriff's department tweeted. "Cold, wet, hungry, tired, but is in great health!"
Sentenced 22-year-old from Charlotte possessed, sold illegal machine gun: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Charlotte man who knowingly possessed and sold an illegal machine gun was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Charlotte resident Zahari Serdarevic, 22, will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to charges. Serdarevic knowingly and […]
Man faces multiple charges for threatening ‘mass violence’ at Charlotte daycare
But it appears that the man accused in both incidents lived near both crime scenes. Queen City News tracked down the address for Tyson Corpening, the man now facing charges in both cases.
NTSB releases preliminary report of helicopter crash that killed pilot and Charlotte news meteorologist
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday on the fatal WBTV News helicopter crash that killed a beloved local pilot and Charlotte-area news meteorologist.
