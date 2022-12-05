Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Top Speed
This Mercedes G-Class on Caterpillar Tracks Is The Ultimate Off-Roader
All-terrain vehicles are the pinnacle of land transportation, at least with regard to versatility. They may not be fast, but they will get you anywhere, and Bavarian off-road specialist, Delta4x4 recognizes the value in that. For this reason, the company took one of the ultimate off-road vehicles – the Mercedes G-Class – and turned it into a tank. Delta4x4 posted a video on their YouTube channel demonstrating what an off-road beast the G-Class on Mattracks really is by roaming through the Swiss Alps.
Mazda MX-5 Miata Converted To Vintage Roadster By Spanish Coachbuilder Hurtan
Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has revealed a 30th Anniversary Special Edition based on the existing Grand Albaycin that we reported on last year. The roadster is based on the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata, but with so much of it changed that its cost-effective origins are almost impossible to detect. For this celebratory model, just six examples will be produced, with each available in a choice of three exterior color combinations: Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, or Lead Grey. Two choices will be available for interior trimmings, and each car will feature special upholstery on the seats to identify them as 30th Anniversary models.
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spied With Updated Rear Bumper
Porsche continues to fiddle with the 911 GT3 Touring, as we can see from our latest spy shots. This time, Porsche has the Touring out for some winter testing ahead of what appears to be a light facelift. So far, changes are concentrated around the rear of the car. Unfortunately, the snow makes it a bit difficult to spot them.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A Track-Only Limited Edition Supercar With A Bigger Engine And 800 HP
Track-only version of the Ford GT supercar limited to 67 units. Enlarged twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 targeting more than 800 horsepower. Ford has just revealed yet another special edition based on the GT supercar, but this one is particularly noteworthy as it's a track-only monster with a new engine developing in the region of 800 horsepower. Developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV comes with a unique body, powertrain, and suspension.
Next-Gen Toyota C-HR Replacement Teased By New C-HR Prologue Concept
Toyota will be building a successor to the C-HR. The car you see here is the C-HR prologue, which is all the confirmation we need. It was created by the same design team that did the original C-HR concept in 2014 and the production car's styling that followed. According to...
EV Hot Hatch Comparison: Abarth 500e Vs. Mini Cooper Electric
These days, the two cars duking it out here are expensive fashion accessories, which is in stark contrast with why they exist in the first place. The original Fiat Cinquecento and BMC Mini were designed to be as small and cheap as possible due to a fuel crisis in the latter half of the 1950s.
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased As A Limited-Production Special
Coachbuilder Zagato who blessed us with many stunning Alfa Romeo models in the past will soon add another chapter to its collaboration with the Italian brand as revealed by a new teaser. The new limited-production special will be called “Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato” and is expected to arrive in 2023.
Carscoops
What Do You Think Happened Here In This Wild Honda Crash?
A Honda Accord driver ended piling up on a concrete divider after swiftly losing control of the sedan in an incident that was captured on a dashboard camera of an adjacent vehicle. The Reddit user Coderite who shared this video titled it “Guy in the Accord must’ve been pissed at...
Nissan Skyline GT-R From 2 Fast 2 Furious Gets The Lego Speed Champions Treatment
Lego has revealed a new addition to the Speed Champions series, namely a Nissan BNR34 Skyline GT-R based on the example that Paul Walker's character drove in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious. For many Skyline fans, this film and this particular version of the Skyline ignited their passion, and since real R34s are so expensive - especially when they were driven by Paul Walker himself - this is the closest most of us can ever get to the real thing.
Fifth-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Poised To Arrive In 2026
The next-gen Miata has been slated for arrival in 2026, with an electrified powertrain firmly in the cards, albeit not fully decided upon at this stage. "The MX-5 is an icon in the Mazda product lineup and we have a lot of promise with our current MX-5 owners spread all over the world, so we will continue our MX-5 in the future," Mazda director and senior managing executive officer Yasuhiro Aoyama said to Australia's Which Car. That's good news, but some may not be happy to hear that the next-gen MX-5 Miata will arrive after new Euro 7 emissions standards hit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For Future Electric Cars
"Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience." That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."
2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance First Look Review: A Sleeper No More
Having already launched the S500 and S580 variants of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class for more gentlemanly, country club types, Mercedes-AMG has now revealed a hotter S-Class for those who probably prefer to spend their spare time engaging in high-intensity combat sports. This is the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, a full-size luxury sedan that aims to knock out all rivals with its 791-horsepower hybridized powertrain. That makes it the most powerful S-Class of all time, by the way, and far more powerful than any current version of the Audi A8 or BMW 7 Series.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch 'Gymkhana 2022' with Travis Pastrana's Insane 862-HP Subaru Wagon
Travis Pastrana drives his completely ridiculous 862-hp Subaru GL Wagon from the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, through all levels of hoonery in Hoonigan's Gymkhana 2022. Fighter jets? Check. 3000-hp Chevy El Caminos? Check. Grinding atop concrete highway divides like a skateboard? Of course. Seriously, the dude jumps across a...
SPIED: Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Gets New Screen To Match New Face
We've spied the updated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door again, this time during some winter testing that yielded the first photos of the new car's interior. "New" may be a strong word, as Mercedes has consistently updated the 4-Door over the last few years. Still, this is the car's first update after some new additions earlier this year.
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
CarBuzz.com
